Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 28 November, 2018
Renewing your passport online is now 'faster, easier' and €5 cheaper

The updated service means that citizens can renew their passports online from anywhere in the world.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 28 Nov 2018, 7:06 AM
1 hour ago 5,429 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4363712
Image: Brian Lawless
Image: Brian Lawless

THE IRISH PASSPORT renewal system has been updated, which will mean the service is faster and cheaper, the Department of Foreign Affairs has said.

The expanded service means that all Irish citizens can renew their passports online 24/7, from anywhere in the world  (you’ll need a digital photograph, an email address and a credit/debit card to apply online).

The Department said that there will be a turnaround time of 10 working days for online renewal applications, excluding postage.

The service is also getting cheaper: fees for all online applications are being reduced by €5. 

The expansion of a number of functions on the site means that you can now renew children’s passports online and a passport card for children is also available. 

The Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney, today welcomed the expansion of the Online Passport Renewal Service. 

The success of the online passport renewal service was recognised just last week at the CX Impact Awards, where it won the ‘Impact in digital’ award, and was ranked as the top Irish public sector organisation in terms of customer experience for the third year in a row.

“It is important that the Passport Service continues to use technology in order to gain efficiencies and deliver the best possible service to the citizen.”

