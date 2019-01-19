This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 19 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We're really only nine meals removed from total anarchy': Ireland's preppers and survivalists

“The main thing is we do know that if something was to happen we’d be more than comfortable.”

By Daragh Brophy Saturday 19 Jan 2019, 10:00 PM
25 minutes ago 4,323 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4443870

BREXIT PREPPERS IN the UK have been stockpiling canned goods and other supplies ahead of the expected 29 March exit date. 

In the US, liberals – including growing numbers in Silicon Valley – started to swell the ranks of the survivalist and prepper movement in the wake of Donald Trump’s election. 

More recently, France held its first ever survivalist expo in Paris. Organisers said they were responding to demand in a country where a string of terror attacks had led to a growing lack of faith in the state’s ability to keep people safe.

Prepper Bastian Blum German 'prepper' Bastian Blum shows a gas mask, in his cellar full of food and other supplies. Source: DPA/PA Images

Here in Ireland, those with an interest in survivalism say they’ve had no particular upsurge in interest in the years since the Brexit vote. 

Last spring’s extreme cold weather focused some minds, however. And, further back, Frank Deegan of the Irish Survivalist Group says there was a huge spike in interest in the movement in the wake of the economic crash of 2008. 

Said Deegan:

In the next few years we had a couple of hundred people a day joining us – then at our actual events it got so big we had to kind of curtail it … you’d have 70 or 80 people turning up.

The prevailing sense of crisis following the economic crash may have inspired people to consider getting back to basics. Across society, Deegan said, people who were laid off or had hours cut also found themselves with more free time then they knew what to do with. 

But social media sites like Facebook, then in its infancy, also helped people with an interest in survival skills and equipment find each other. The Irish Survivalist Group, which Deegan co-founded, now has more than 2,000 members on Facebook. 

So what does it mean to be a survivalist in Ireland? 

As Deegan explained, in addition to working personally on their own skills his group’s members arrange regular meetups of up to 30 or 40 people, heading out to the wilderness with no tents or equipment “to get to know each other and talk about various aspects of survival”. 

Many survivalists here make a clear distinction between themselves and people who would primarily consider themselves ‘preppers’.

As Shayne Phelan of the Wicklow-based Eagle Ridge Survival put it: 

“A prepper is maybe somebody who has no survival skills, who has no bushcraft skills but has gathered an awful lot of food or water or whatever they deem necessary should a day come… 

Do I prep stuff? Yes, I prep skills and knowledge because once you have a certain level of skills and a certain level of knowledge you don’t need a haversack to carry them with you.
What I often say is the problem with preppers … the stereotypical prepper would be a guy weighing 400 pounds in body weight in America with a room full of food and he thinks he’s grand if and when that day comes. But the thing is people with skills will arrive at your door to take your food. 

The prepping movement, which has its roots in the US, gathered momentum stateside in the wake of natural and financial disasters like Hurricane Katrina and the global financial crisis. 

The rise of doomsday preppers – US families who take the lifestyle to the extreme by turning their homes into mini-fortresses full of food, fuel, generators and military grade survival equipment – may have imbued the term with some negative connotations on this side of the Atlantic. 

But, as Deegan put it, there’s a wide variety of people in Ireland interested in survivalist activities. Many Irish preppers also take an interest in building up their outdoor skills. 

“There is a fair few guys who are preppers and they would have storage of food, water, diesel and petrol. There’s a few of the guys went all out into the prepper part of it. 

I know most of the lads who are into the serious part of it. They’ve all been doing it for a long long time. The main thing is we do know that if something was to happen we’d be more than comfortable, the whole lot of us.

Sven Ridgway, who runs the Irish Prepper and Bushcraft Store in Macroom, opened his shop after noticing an increase in interest in the area around five years ago.

“I’d have a good range of wood-preparing equipment, as in tomahawks and axes and knives – knives are often used for batoning wood,” to prepare a fire, he explained.  

The shop also stocks a range of ex-military gear – clothing and backpacks – alongside items like portable cookers, lamps and other camping equipment. 

In addition to more casual customers dropping by for a new backpack or water bottle, there’s “a lot more” interest in prepping in recent years too, Ridgway said. 

“As I watch there’s more and more Facebook pages cropping up and Youtube channels cropping up and people talking about all sorts of scenarios.

The worst scenario for most of us is the shops aren’t going to be open and aren’t going to be open for months and we’re not going to have electricity for months, that kind of thing.

shop cork1 Source: Irish Prepper and Bushcraft Store

Explaining some of the terminology of the survivalist world, Ridgway outlined how he could advise customers on how to stock an appropriate ‘bug-out bag’ or ‘get home bag’ – a rucksack packed with essentials needed to get by in the wild, or to hike home in the event of a major emergency or weather event. 

“So a good knife, a multi-tool … maybe a little crowbar, enough food for three or four days … you can buy meals ready to eat, like the MREs, so all that type of thing. 

“I would advise people on what they needed for a bug-out bag or a get home bag all the way up to a ‘Shit’s Hit the Fan’ bag and what’s known as the ‘End of the World as We Know It’ bag – a full size backpack where you would carry your life with you almost.”

It goes without saying that not all of the shop’s customers would be preparing themselves or their households for an expected world-ending catastrophe. 

On a more mundane level, he said he sold his entire stock of old-style paraffin lamps last spring during the prolonged cold weather of the Beast from the East and Storm Emma. 

The extreme weather of last March, say the survivalists, may have made people realise just how fragile their comfortable lifestyles were.  

“A lot of people say we’re really only nine meals removed from total anarchy,” said Phelan, who runs courses on bushcraft and survival from his base near Roundwood. 

During the snow you had the average guy who’s working in the city – a civil servant, very calm normally – in Tesco ready to kill someone over a batch loaf. 

BRAVING THE BLIZZARD II2A6380_90538544 The M7 in Kildare during the prolonged cold weather last March. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Deegan, who lives in South Kilkenny, said neighbours in his area sought him out for advice during the freezing weather in the aftermath of Storm Emma. 

And while he insists there’s been no particular increase in concern among his group’s members amid the continuing barrage of shrill Brexit headlines, he says there’s one simple step anyone can take to prepare their household in the event of a sudden shortage of supplies in the shops or another weather crisis. 

Definitely, you should have at least five days of food in your house. That’s a very simple thing – powdered milk, powdered eggs if you think you’re really going be stuck in for a while. All that long-life stuff that can last two or three years and is very cheap to buy. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Poll: Would you like an Irish unity referendum in the event of a no-deal Brexit?
    62,379  134
    2
    		We're in for some wintry weather over the weekend, here's how to keep your pet safe and happy
    54,010  27
    3
    		Is there a dark side to the 10-Year Challenge meme?
    50,386  26
    Fora
    1
    		Ryanair hopes its frailest rivals will die soon - but they keep clinging on for dear life
    1,861  0
    2
    		'Find trouble before it finds you': How businesses can avoid being hijacked by online fraudsters
    62  0
    The42
    1
    		The one-time Irish wonderkid now back at Liverpool
    54,332  27
    2
    		As it happened: Liverpool v Crystal Palace, Man United v Brighton, Premier League
    43,870  47
    3
    		As It Happened: Munster v Exeter, Heineken Champions Cup
    43,210  48
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Saoirse Ronan got caught giving out about people in Irish while filming Mary Queen of Scots
    12,439  2
    2
    		Timothée Chalamet was in knots listening to Saoirse Ronan on Gerry Ryan's radio show in 2004
    11,672  0
    3
    		Cardi B, Ariana Grande, and Vogue Williams... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    5,546  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Men jailed for life for fatal shop explosion in 'wicked' insurance scam attempt
    Men jailed for life for fatal shop explosion in 'wicked' insurance scam attempt
    Violent rapist who 'didn't participate fully' in sex-offender treatment to be released this weekend
    State's longest serving prisoner appealing after losing bid for two temporary release days a year
    GARDAí
    Gardaí investigating after teen allegedly assaulted and threatened by two men
    Gardaí investigating after teen allegedly assaulted and threatened by two men
    Man and woman arrested as gardaí seize €500k worth of drugs in Drimnagh
    Irishman arrested in New York in connection with 373 child sex abuse offences
    DUBLIN
    'That's something people can get lost in... at the end of the day it is our hobby'
    'That's something people can get lost in... at the end of the day it is our hobby'
    National Transport Authority 'actively considering' 24-hour Dublin Bus service from Dublin Airport
    Nine Dublin Bus routes to be operated by Go Ahead from Sunday onwards
    PSNI
    Police investigate suspected car bomb in Derry city centre
    Police investigate suspected car bomb in Derry city centre
    Appeal for witnesses after man (37) shot dead in Warrenpoint last night
    Detectives 'extremely close' to breakthrough over murder of RUC officer in Omagh

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie