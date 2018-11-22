This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 22 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Alleged use of tracking devices on cars of Irish prison officers to be probed by Inspector of Prisons

Revelations that officers’ vehicles had been bugged were published today in the Irish Examiner.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 22 Nov 2018, 2:20 PM
42 minutes ago 2,176 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4354531
Mountjoy Prison in Dublin
Image: Sam Boal
Mountjoy Prison in Dublin
Mountjoy Prison in Dublin
Image: Sam Boal

THE INDEPENDENT PRISONS’ inspector is set to carry out an investigation into the alleged use of surveillance devices on vehicles belonging to Irish prison officers.

The alleged surveillance was carried out as part of an operation by the Irish Prison Service, which aimed to prevent drugs and mobile phones being sneaked into Irish prisons.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan will meet with the Acting Director of the Irish Prison Service, Don Culliton today over revelations published in the Irish Examiner.

According to the report, a serving prison officer has alleged that tracking devices have been placed on prison officers’ cars and that conversations between solicitors and prisoners have been recorded during covert surveillance operations in Irish prisons.

Details of the allegations were disclosed in a court affidavit which concerns a proposal by the Irish Prison Service to temporarily transfer one of its prison officers.

The document also claims that a private investigator was hired to carry out the surveillance without obtaining legal permits and permissions.

It alleged that both prison officers and prisoners suspected of smuggling were targeted.

In a statement this afternoon, Minister Flanagan confirmed that an investigation under the Prisons Act 2007 would now take place.

He said the investigation would allow the Department to consider whether further steps, such as a formal inquiry, needed to be taken.

“I am aware of allegations made in today’s Irish Examiner concerning surveillance in prisons,” he said.

“While I am constrained in what I can say about proceedings before the courts, and nothing I say should be taken as a comment on these particular proceedings, these allegations raise serious issues which need to be addressed.

“I have therefore asked the independent Inspector of Prisons, Patricia Gilheaney, to carry out an urgent preliminary investigation into the allegations to determine as far as possible the facts.”

The Minister added that while surveillance was necessary to prevent the trafficking of substances into prisons, it must be done in accordance with the law.

Comments have been closed as the piece concerns ongoing legal proceedings.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Staff at The Ivy no longer allowed take payments 'to stop the deplorable greed' of asking for cash tips
    91,279  71
    2
    		Mother pleads for funding as daughter spends over 115 days in Wexford General Hospital
    41,864  5
    3
    		Tóibín signs up two members to his new 'Euro-critical party' which aims to protect 'all human life'
    38,483  107
    Fora
    1
    		Flyefit's bumper profits highlight the very lucrative business of budget gyms
    398  0
    2
    		Vodafone will launch 5G in Ireland next year - once new phones hit the market
    262  0
    3
    		Ireland could be pitched as a 'detox destination' for soul-searching celebs
    248  0
    The42
    1
    		'Compared to the set-up I have at Wolves, you could class it as old school'
    42,243  46
    2
    		Wenger, Big Sam and Rodgers: 5 outside candidates to take over as Ireland manager
    34,464  108
    3
    		'It is with a heavy heart that I leave': O'Neill bids farewell to Ireland job recalling happy nights
    22,214  59
    DailyEdge
    1
    		We've gathered up all the best beauty and fashion deals for Black Friday and Cyber Week
    11,647  1
    2
    		So, Ariana Grande and her mam just dragged Piers Morgan over his criticisms of women in music
    3,764  0
    3
    		Sarah Michelle Gellar has apologised after being accused of 'fat-shaming' on Insta
    3,658  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man pleads guilty to helping a criminal gang carry out a murder on a Dublin street
    Man pleads guilty to helping a criminal gang carry out a murder on a Dublin street
    Attacker apologises to screwdriver assault victim he left 'pouring blood' on Luas
    Man appears in Belfast court over Jennifer Dornan murder after being extradited
    GARDAí
    Elderly couple found dead at house outside Kilkenny city
    Elderly couple found dead at house outside Kilkenny city
    Four men arrested in Drogheda as part of ongoing operation targeting rival gangs
    Man charged after gun and ammunition seized in Limerick
    IRELAND
    Going for gold! Harrington books second World Championship final with stunning performance
    Going for gold! Harrington books second World Championship final with stunning performance
    48 games for eir Sport and 14 for RTÉ - Irish TV details for 2019 Rugby World Cup revealed
    Extra weights sessions and focused diet put Kilcoyne in a happy place
    LEO VARADKAR
    DÃ¡il backs Brexit deal without need for vote
    Dáil backs Brexit deal without need for vote
    Taoiseach: 'Householders will have to pay more to fill their cars, for electricity and gas under carbon tax hikes'
    Brexit waltz moves on as May heads to Brussels for tea and Varadkar hopes Dáil sings from same hymn sheet

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie