This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 27 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

More than two-thirds of Irish prisoners kept in cells for 21 hours a day, report finds

A new report by the Irish Penal Reform Trust has raised concerns over Ireland’s increasing prison population.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 27 Oct 2018, 4:22 PM
1 hour ago 3,022 Views 26 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4309504
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

DOZENS OF IRISH prisoners with severe mental illnesses are constantly awaiting transfer to the Central Mental Hospital due to a lack of mental health services.

A new report from the Irish Penal Reform Trust has raised concerns over the mental health treatment provided to Irish prisoners, the increasing number of women being detained in prison and insufficient daily prison staffing levels.

The report provides an analysis of how Irish prisoners’ human rights have progressed over the last 12 months, and examined prison conditions, regimes, oversight and accountability mechanisms, safety and protection, and prisoners’ reintegration to society.

It found that there has been a net increase in the rate of imprisonment from 79 per 100,000 people in May 2017 to 83 per 100,000 people in July 2018.

The report discovered that while the number of female committals for defaulting on fines has decreased, there has been an increase in the daily female population with women’s prisons “consistently overcrowded” in 2018.

Figures from July also revealed that approximately 13% of the prison population was on a ‘restricted regime’ at the time, with 68.6% of those on 21-hour lock up.

In January, only 23% of the prison population engaged in vocational training and 43% participated in education.

Meanwhile, the report also found that there are constantly 20–30 prisoners with severe mental illness awaiting transfer to the Central Mental Hospital.

It said a new mental health facility in Portrane was unlikely to be sufficient to meet demand.

Commenting on the report, Deirdre Malone of the Irish Penal Reform Trust said the overall findings were “disappointing” and indicated that the majority of areas identified for improvement last year still needed urgent attention.

“With Ireland’s two women’s prisons being the most overcrowded in the State, we are particularly concerned about the increasing number of women being detained,” she said.

Malone called for the issues raised to be tackled through the provision of community-based alternatives to prison for women and a reduction of the capacity of Irish prisons to come in line with available staffing levels.

“It is important to stress that this report is about more than a focus on any individual organisation, it’s about how we, collectively, make decisions about effective policies that ensure prisoners are treated in a humane and decent way,” she added.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Exit polls predict huge re-election for Higgins with Casey jumping to second
    123,040  441
    2
    		LIVEBLOG: Over half of results in and Michael D Higgins is within reach of record win
    69,793  117
    3
    		US mail bomb suspect charged with five crimes - faces 48 years in prison if found guilty
    60,375  107
    Fora
    1
    		'An inability to answer very basic questions': How an Irish 'virtual hospital' project fell flat
    156  0
    2
    		Mark Little's new venture Kinzen promises the news app that isn't 'creepy'
    72  0
    3
    		'To keep attracting foreign investment, Ireland needs to get its act together on water'
    51  0
    The42
    1
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    24,187  8
    2
    		'It’s unique, small, noisy, bonkers, heart-breaking and joyous in equal measure'
    23,404  12
    3
    		Connacht claw back 14-point deficit, but suffer dramatic late loss to Ospreys
    20,749  39
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Nicki Minaj is the last person who should be considered a feminist, despite her 'empowering' Little Mix collab
    6,511  4
    2
    		Poll: Is it ever okay to jilt someone at the altar?
    5,399  3
    3
    		6 things to do at home as the weather turns to shit this weekend
    3,437  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Special Criminal Court judgement in Gareth Hutch murder trial will continue next week
    Special Criminal Court judgement in Gareth Hutch murder trial will continue next week
    Two men awarded settlements after being unlawfully imprisoned by a judge for two nights
    Driver who threw beer from car and caused €3,000 damage to garda car jailed for three-and-a-half years
    GARDAí
    Man to appear in court over murder of Derry Coakley in Cork
    Man to appear in court over murder of Derry Coakley in Cork
    Gardaí name 59 year-old killed in Cork shooting as Derry Coakley as tributes pour in on social media
    'I was half-expecting him to wake up': Court hears how man dismembered friend's body with chainsaw
    DUBLIN
    10 more schools inspected over potential structural problems
    10 more schools inspected over potential structural problems
    Schools shut due to structural defects are to partially reopen after midterm break
    Music promoter and Electric Picnic founder John Reynolds dies suddenly aged 52
    FIANNA FáIL
    Bord na MÃ³na expected to announce plans to cut 300 jobs
    Bord na Móna expected to announce plans to cut 300 jobs
    Poll: Should the confidence and supply agreement be renewed or would you rather an election?
    Amidst election threats, opinion poll shows Fine Gael ahead with Fianna Fáil gaining ground

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie