Fancy driving a train for a living and earning up to €57k a year? Irish Rail is hiring

IRISH RAIL TODAY launched its first ever external recruitment drive for train drivers.

Previously, drivers were recruited internally from within the CIÉ Group but the planned expansion of services over the next number of years means the company now needs to recruit externally as well to fill positions. It is expected that over 100 positions will be available over the coming four years.

Irish Rail said the new 10-minute weekday DART frequency introduced in September 2018 as well as retirements meant they need need to fill a number of vacancies in a short space of time.

The company expects to fill 100 new positions over four years.

Investment in the network under the National Development Plan (NDP) will see significant growth in service levels with drivers needed to deliver this expansion.

The NDP will see a record order of new trains, with the NDP envisaging fleet expansion of 300 carriages, an increase of almost 50% over the existing fleet number and electrification and DART Expansion to Maynooth, Hazelhatch and Drogheda.

Candidates must be willing to work various shift patterns, including weekend work for between 39 and 48 hours a week. The new drivers will be based in different depots right around the network.

Iarnród Éireann encourages people from all over the country to apply. Successful candidates will be placed on a salary scale, which will reach €57,000 per annum. The positions are open to all.

Speaking about the recruitment drive, Chief Executive of Iarnród Éireann, Jim Meade said: “Iarnród Éireann is a dynamic organisation, which offers excellent progression opportunities. With the planned expansion of services as part of the National Development plan, it is an exciting time to become part of a growing organisation.”

Applicants must meet European Train Driver Licensing requirements with a minimum of nine years full-time education and must be over the age of 20.