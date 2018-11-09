This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 9 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here are the Irish Rail timetable changes that will kick in next month

The company wants customer feedback on the proposed changes.

By Órla Ryan Friday 9 Nov 2018, 8:05 AM
1 hour ago 8,527 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4330996
File photo of an Irish Rail train.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
File photo of an Irish Rail train.
File photo of an Irish Rail train.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

IRISH RAIL IS adding extra services to a number of train lines from next month onwards.

The timetable alterations will come into effect from 9 December, subject to the approval of the National Transport Authority.

Key changes include:

  • An increase in the number of off-peak and weekend services between Maynooth/Drogheda and Connolly, including extended morning and evening operating hours between Maynooth and Connolly on Sundays
  • Introduction of Monday to Friday off-peak services between Hazelhatch and Grand Canal Dock, via Phoenix Park Tunnel
  • An additional Monday to Friday service each way between Sligo and Dublin Connolly
  • Time alterations on Rosslare Europort/Dublin Connolly services
  • More even intervals on Dart services on Saturdays

Iarnród Éireann said, due to customer feedback received after changes to schedules in September, the following further alterations are planned:

  • A number of morning Northern Commuter services will additionally serve Portmarnock, Clongriffin and Howth Junction; and one evening Northern Commuter service will additionally serve Clongriffin and Portmarnock
  • Additional 6.52am Connolly to Malahide Dart service to provide connection to northbound Northern Commuter service for Dart customers at intermediate stations
  • Revised timings on Sligo/Dublin Connolly route services to improve punctuality
  • A number of other minor schedule alterations to improve punctuality

Irish Rail added extra Dart services in September following complaints about overcrowding and capacity issues after a new timetable was introduced. 

Customers are invited to submit feedback on the proposed revisions through this form, before 5pm on Thursday 15 November.

Full draft timetables are available here and a summary is outlined below.  

Separately, Irish Rail is also in the process of increasing capacity on four Dart services in each of the morning and evening peaks, which will be complete by the end of November.

The company expects to carry record passenger numbers in 2018, exceeding last year’s record total of 45.5 million journeys by 6%.

Summary of proposed changes from 9 December 2018

Dublin/Maynooth/M3 Parkway/Longford

  • New earlier 5.58am service from Maynooth to Connolly
  • Six additional off-peak services each way daily from Dublin Connolly to Maynooth (Monday to Friday) delivering half-hourly off-peak service during the day up to 9pm
  • 13 additional off-peak services each way on Saturday from Dublin Connolly to Maynooth delivering half-hourly service from 8am to 7pm approximately 
  • 11 additional off-peak services each way on Sunday from Dublin Connolly to Maynooth delivering: Earlier first service from Maynooth at 8am; half-hourly service on Sundays from 11am to 7pm approx
  • Services extended to 11pm approx on Sunday evenings
  • M3 Parkway hourly service extended on Sunday evenings to provide connections at Clonsilla to and from later Maynooth services
  • Alteration to running time of 5.17pm Connolly to Longford between Mullingar and Longford

Northern Commuter

  • Three additional services from Connolly to Drogheda on Mondays to Fridays at 7.50am, 9.10am and 3.22pm
  • Additional 6.52am Dart from Connolly to Malahide, to connect to northbound Northern Commuter service for customers from intermediate Dart stations
  • Three additional services from Drogheda to Connolly on Mondays to Fridays at 9am, 10.10am and 4.28pm
  • Results in increase in service to at least two trains per hour in each direction for majority of the day
  • 10.05pm Connolly/Drogheda service on Saturdays advanced to 9.45pm
  • New service on Saturdays from Connolly to Dundalk at 10:45pm
  • 11 additional services on Sundays, delivering hourly service all day in each direction

Phoenix Park Tunnel (Grand Canal Dock to Hazelhatch)

  • Hourly off-peak service on Mondays to Fridays between Grand Canal Dock and Hazelhatch during the day and up to 11.20pm

Dublin / Sligo

  • Additional service from Connolly to Sligo Monday to Friday: 6.55am and 9.05am Connolly to Sligo will operate, replacing existing 8am Connolly to Sligo
  • Saturday only: 9.05am Connolly to Sligo will operate, replacing existing 8am Connolly to Sligo
  • Additional service from Sligo to Connolly Monday to Saturday: 4.55pm (5pm Saturday) and 7pm Sligo to Dublin Connolly, replacing existing 6pm Sligo to Connolly
  • Altered running times to a number of existing services, including 7.05am Sligo to Dublin Connolly advanced to 6.40am

Dublin / Rosslare Europort

  • Monday to Friday: 5.33pm Connolly to Wexford extended to Rosslare Europort; 6.35pm Connolly to Rosslare Europort will terminate at Wexford
  • Saturday: 9.40am Connolly to Rosslare Europort advanced to 8.05am
  • Sunday: 9.45am Connolly to Rosslare Europort deferred to 10.25am; 9.30am Rosslare Europort to Connolly deferred to 9.40am

Dart

  • Minor Saturday and Sunday time alterations

Iarnród Éireann has said it will review all feedback received from customers about the new timetable.

A spokesperson said suggested alterations which cannot be implemented as part of this timetable change “will be retained in a database for consideration at future timetable reviews”.

They added that peak frequency “cannot currently be increased, as all available fleet and infrastructure capacity is in use”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		13 people dead after 'horrific' mass shooting at bar in California
    88,534  150
    2
    		Wind and rain warnings issued for several counties
    55,691  13
    3
    		Cockroaches, blood spillages, filthy kitchens: Seven food businesses closed last month
    55,346  26
    Fora
    1
    		Facebook is backing Ireland 'for the long-term' as it moves HQ
    409  0
    2
    		WeWork won't turn to other Irish cities until it has conquered Dublin
    143  0
    3
    		'My twins came nine weeks early - I was checking emails on my phone by an incubator'
    123  0
    The42
    1
    		It's official! Goal-hungry Ireland striker Roche's move to Serie A fully confirmed
    35,180  21
    2
    		Kearney and Ringrose out injured as Schmidt names Ireland team for Argentina
    33,994  137
    3
    		Big stage for Larmour to shine, O'Brien back and one unlucky lock misses out
    28,680  54
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's just one reason why the uniform on last night's Apprentice caused such uproar
    6,740  4
    2
    		Poll: What do you think is an acceptable age gap in a relationship?
    6,028  9
    3
    		Are you experiencing 'eyeshadow palette fatigue'?
    4,183  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    US
    California bar shooter Ian David Long suspected of suffering from PTSD
    California bar shooter Ian David Long suspected of suffering from PTSD
    Explainer: The US president, the CNN journalist and the case of a doctored video
    There could be a new US visa for Irish citizens - if it's approved by Congress
    COURTS
    Garda brings High Court action to have YouTube video of public order incident taken down
    Garda brings High Court action to have YouTube video of public order incident taken down
    Asylum seeker settles High Court action to get father's name on son's birth cert
    Schoolgirl whose mother is being prosecuted for buying abortion pills 'is potential victim of crime'
    HIGH COURT
    Harris on the defensive after judge criticises doctor recruitment process
    Harris on the defensive after judge criticises doctor recruitment process
    Alleged IRA bomber John Downey granted bail in extradition case
    Remaining motorists affected by Setanta Insurance collapse should get their money by Christmas
    GARDAí
    Have you seen 19-year-old Maria? She's missing from Tralee since yesterday
    Have you seen 19-year-old Maria? She's missing from Tralee since yesterday
    13 people arrested in investigations into 'serious incidents' in Dublin city
    16-year-old girl missing from Swords found safe and well

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie