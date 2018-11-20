More Irish troops to be sent on peacekeeping missions under proposed new plans

MORE IRISH SOLDIERS will be deployed on peacekeeping missions, if proposals to put more structures in place around sending troops to volatile areas is agreed.

An initiative, which is to be spearheaded by Ireland, proposes the introduction of “rotation cycles”.

The proposal, which is co-sponsored by Ireland, Sweden, Austria, the Netherlands and Belgium, will put in place a system that would see EU member States collaborate together to contribute to UN missions.

The plan hopes to offer more transparency and also deal with how countries can exit such operations.

One of the key concerns of member States relates to the management of the rotation of countries involved in UN Peacekeeping missions.

Paul Kehoe, the Minister of State for Defence, believes the UN from time to time finds itself in a “vicious circle” whereby potential contributors to UN missions decide not to commit personnel or capabilities as they feel they have no certainty in relation to exiting the operation.

This can make UN operations unattractive to States, and undermine the effectiveness and capacity of these operations, he said.

The new initiative launched at the EU Council Meeting of defence ministers today hopes to enhance the contribution of EU member States to the UN Blue Hat Operations across the globe.

“The initiative we have launched today is designed to provide a roadmap to enhance coordination among our EU partners to deliver greater certainty for member States in contributing to UN Missions,” said Kehoe.

Under the new plans, a member State may for example indicate that it is considering deploying a capability to a particular UN mission for a specific period, depending on the nature of that specific contribution.

In the case of on the ground personnel it may be for a number of years, while in respect of higher end capabilities it may be much shorter in terms of deployment duration.

The minister said the process would require close and detailed engagement with the UN, which has already pledged support for these proposals.

Over the last few months ongoing discussions have been held with the UN Under Secretary General for Peacekeeping, Jean-Pierre Lacroix about rolling out the sequenced rotation at the European level.

Kehoe said the plan can help deliver “sustained support for peacekeeping, while more European coordination can also facilitate several member States to deliver a contingent or capability by working closely together”.

“We will now work closely with EU colleagues, our co-sponsors the External Action Service and the UN to develop this framework for greater collaboration in support of UN Peacekeeping missions,” he said, adding that Ireland fully supports is engagement in EU Battlegroups, which Irish soldiers have taken part in over the years.

This year, Ireland currently has over 600 personnel serving overseas in 13 countries and on one sea.

As Ireland celebrates its 60th anniversary of unbroken service with the UN, Kehoe said he has been actively exploring ways to enhance the contribution of EU member states to the UN Blue Helmet Operations.