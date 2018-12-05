These were the most popular hashtags on Twitter in Ireland this year

Members of the quartet Voices For Appeal embrace at Dublin Castle following the referendum result

BREXIT, THE ÁRAS race and the Beast from the East were among the most-discussed topics among Irish Twitter users this year, the social media giant has revealed.

New data from the company shows how 2018 was another year for political discussion on the platform in Ireland, with the three most-shared hashtags about Irish news all relating to current affairs.

The #repealthe8th hashtag was the top-shared hashtag by Irish people on Twitter this year, with other popular hashtags on the topic including #together4yes, #8thref, #savethe8th and #repealthe8th.

However, political and meteorological storms weren’t far behind, with discussion about Brexit, the Presidential election and Storm Emma among next most popular hashtags of the year.

The top five hashtags of the year were:

#repealthe8th #brexit #áras18 #beastfromtheeast #gdpr

Storm Emma also provided one of the most popular tweets in Ireland during 2018, when the Mater Hospital shared information about their staff staying at the facility overnight.

Many of our amazing hospital staff are sleeping overnight in the Mater so they can care for patients tomorrow. #StormEmma



Give this as many retweets as you can before they get up in the morning



Video cred to @cirdowling#ThankYou pic.twitter.com/DpiPLl9L73 — The Mater Foundation (@TheMaterFoundat) March 1, 2018 Source: The Mater Foundation /Twitter

People also recalled the events involving a JCB at Lidl in Tallaght, and the @lidl_ireland account caused a stir with this tweet the following Monday.

So err... anyone do anything nice over the weekend? — Lidl Ireland (@lidl_ireland) March 5, 2018 Source: Lidl Ireland /Twitter

International topics featured heavily on Irish Twitter in 2018, with the World Cup, Donald Trump and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May all widely discussed.

The top international news hashtags were:

#brexit #worldcup #trump #royalwedding #russia

Current affairs was also a hot topic when it came to those who tweeted while watching Irish television: three of the top five spots in this category went to the Tonight Show (#tonighttv3), RTÉ Prime Time (#rtept) and Claire Byrne Live (#cblive).

Internationally, the biggest day on Twitter this year was 5 February, when the closing ceremony for the winter Olympics took place.

Meanwhile, the top three hashtags shared around the world this year were #nowplaying, #newprofilepic and #bbb18 (Big Brother TV show Brazil).