Irishman arrested in New York in connection with 373 child sex abuse offences

AN IRISHMAN HAS been arrested at a residence in Guilderland, New York this week in connection with 373 offences related to allegations of child sex abuse.

The man is understood to be “an international fugitive” wanted by the An Garda Síochána for 373 violations related to the sexual abuse of children.

The arrests were made by special agents from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), who have been coordinating with the Gardaí since the beginning of the investigation.

An Garda Síochána said that it doesn’t discuss ongoing investigations.