This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 22 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irishman dies following incident outside New York bar

The Department of Foreign Affairs said they are aware of the case and are providing consular assistance.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 22 Nov 2018, 10:31 PM
2 hours ago 27,032 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4355710
4317 Queens Boulevard
Image: Google Maps
4317 Queens Boulevard
4317 Queens Boulevard
Image: Google Maps

Updated 51 minutes ago

AN IRISHMAN HAS died following an incident outside a New York bar in the early hours of the morning. 

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said they are aware of the case and are providing consular assistance. 

Police responded to a 911 report of a man assaulted in front of 43-17 Queens Boulevard, the Gas Light Bar, located within the confines of the 108 Precinct. 

Upon arrival, officers found a 21-year-old man lying on the ground with trauma to the head. 

Emergency services also responded and transported the man to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead. 

A preliminary investigation determined that the man was punched in the head by an unknown male in front of the location, who then fled the scene on foot. 

There have been no arrests made at the point. 

NYPD said that the identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Elderly couple found dead at house outside Kilkenny city
    60,445  12
    2
    		Mother pleads for funding as daughter spends over 115 days in Wexford General Hospital
    59,911  7
    3
    		Tickets for Spice Girls in Croke Park have SOLD OUT as fans vent anger online
    53,125  66
    Fora
    1
    		Ireland could be pitched as a 'detox destination' for soul-searching celebs
    365  0
    2
    		A Mothercare Ireland boss liked retail tech startup ServiceDock so much he backed it
    143  0
    3
    		Dublin's Courtsdesk is on a mission to take the pain out of getting legal data
    94  0
    The42
    1
    		Ringrose retained as Schmidt makes wholesale changes for final November Test
    36,535  44
    2
    		48 games for eir Sport and 14 for RTÉ - Irish TV details for 2019 Rugby World Cup revealed
    25,157  45
    3
    		Mick McCarthy set for second coming as Ireland manager - reports
    24,271  71
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What's going to be THE Penneys scarf of the winter? We investigate
    7,161  1
    2
    		Poll: Did you manage to get your hands on Spice Girls tickets this morning?
    3,956  0
    3
    		At 60 years of age, Ice-T filmed himself trying coffee and bagels for the first time for everyone on the internet ...it's The Dredge
    3,673  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Migrant fishermen 'treated like modern slaves'
    Migrant fishermen 'treated like modern slaves'
    Daughter of murdered Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan: 'We'll never get our heads around this nightmare'
    Woman in the UK jailed for stalking ex-boyfriend, leading him to move country
    GARDAí
    Woman (56) dies in single-vehicle collision in Co Galway
    Woman (56) dies in single-vehicle collision in Co Galway
    Elderly couple found dead at house outside Kilkenny city
    Four men arrested in Drogheda as part of ongoing operation targeting rival gangs
    COURT
    Man appears in Belfast court over Jennifer Dornan murder after being extradited
    Man appears in Belfast court over Jennifer Dornan murder after being extradited
    Man who lost teeth from epileptic seizures fined for possessing cannabis used to treat symptoms
    French ex-minister Georges Tron cleared of raping two former employees
    IRELAND
    Irish-influenced USA take on Schmidt's side from best-ever world ranking of 13th
    Irish-influenced USA take on Schmidt's side from best-ever world ranking of 13th
    Arnold a 'raw talent' to be fine-tuned as fringe players work to fit into Schmidt's side
    Schmidt hopes to see McCloskey show his ball-playing skills in Ireland midfield

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie