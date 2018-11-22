Irishman dies following incident outside New York bar

AN IRISHMAN HAS died following an incident outside a New York bar in the early hours of the morning.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said they are aware of the case and are providing consular assistance.

Police responded to a 911 report of a man assaulted in front of 43-17 Queens Boulevard, the Gas Light Bar, located within the confines of the 108 Precinct.

Upon arrival, officers found a 21-year-old man lying on the ground with trauma to the head.

Emergency services also responded and transported the man to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation determined that the man was punched in the head by an unknown male in front of the location, who then fled the scene on foot.

There have been no arrests made at the point.

NYPD said that the identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.

The investigation remains ongoing.