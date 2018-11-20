Appeal to find Irishman who has gone missing in Canada

Damien Hanley Source: New West Police

POLICE IN CANADA have launched an appeal to find an Irishman who has gone missing.

Damien Hanley, who is from Sligo but lives in Canada, was last seen on Friday evening in the Queensborough area of New Westminster, British Columbia (about 20km from Vancouver).

The 42-year-old is described as approximately 5’10″ in height, of medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing an orange construction jacket, jeans and brown boots.

Anyone who has information has been asked to contact the New Westminster Police via 911 or 604 525 5411.