'They deserve a second chance': ISPCA appeals for new homes for nine rescued Terrier dogs

Source: ISPCA

THE ISPCA IS appealing for homes for nine Terrier Collie-type dogs who are currently at the Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre.

The dogs were discovered by the ISPCA living in unsuitable conditions where their welfare was compromised.

All nine dogs were surrendered into the care of the ISPCA centre in Donegal.

Following weeks of veterinary care and rehabilitation, the dogs are now ready to go to new loving homes where they will be loved and cared for, the ISPCA has said.

The dogs range in size and age from 18 months up to 10 years old.

“They are absolutely wonderful dogs and really deserve a second chance in a happy home,” ISPCA centre manager Denise McCausland said.

The charity is appealing to members of the public to consider adopting one of the dogs if they are thinking of getting a new pet.

“We would like to remind pet owners of their responsibility to provide for the welfare needs of the animals in their care and once we find loving new homes for these gorgeous dogs, it will help free up some kennel space to help even more animals needing our help,” McCausland said.

The ISPCA has thanked the Department of Agriculture and the Donegal DWS for their assistance in the rescue.

The ISPCA Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre is located in Ballyare, Ramelton, Co Donegal. Visits are by appointment only and can be made by emailing donegal@ispca.ie or by calling 074 915 2360.