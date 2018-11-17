This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 17 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin to host summit on Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the new year

The Tánaiste also said Ireland could be forced in to recognising the State of Palestine.

By Christina Finn Saturday 17 Nov 2018, 1:00 PM
26 minutes ago 755 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4344998
Children on concrete fence in Gaza
Image: Shutterstock/Val_Yankin
Children on concrete fence in Gaza
Children on concrete fence in Gaza
Image: Shutterstock/Val_Yankin

DUBLIN IS TO host a Middle East summit in the new year, dealing specifically with the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The conference will be attended by Arab and EU countries, according to Tánaiste Simon Coveney, who made the announcement last night.

The Tánaiste also said Ireland could be forced in to recognising the State of Palestine if there is no further progress on the Middle East peace talks.

“If we see no prospect of a movement in the direction of a real peace negotiation in an effort to ensure that we recognise that the only solution can be based on two-state solution we may have to reassess government’s approach in relation to recognition,” he said. 

However, he added that he did not believe now is the time to recognise the State of Palestine, but said its commitment to do so in the programme for government would be kept under constant review. 

Coveney said the Irish government is trying to “position Ireland in as influential position as we can put it in”.

He said there cannot and will not be lasting peace between Israel and Palestine without US input.

“But we have been very critical of many of the actions the US administration has taken,such as moving its embassy to Jerusalem, the funding cuts to a UN fund which provides support to Palestinian refugees and closing the down of the Palestinian representation in Washington.

“All of these things make peace a lot more difficult and have left the Palestinians feeling that the US is not an honest broker. While we have been blunt and critical at times we have also tried to work with all the key influencers.” 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí investigating fatal shooting of Clive Staunton (50) in Leixlip appeal for witnesses
    75,005  29
    2
    		Torture, petrol bombs and 'garda rats': On the frontline of Drogheda's gang feud
    40,011  44
    3
    		Poll: Is Leo Varadkar doing a good job as Taoiseach?
    35,735  176
    Fora
    1
    		'A pat on the back is six inches from a kick in the arse. We're taking it one burger at a time'
    566  0
    2
    		The founders of Voxpro have pumped some cash into Dublin fintech startup Trezeo
    159  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland relegated from Nations League group as Denmark beat Wales
    36,643  64
    2
    		'There's a lot of nervousness, everyone is very wary of this Irish team'
    30,118  59
    3
    		Van der Flier to start for Ireland against All Blacks as Dan Leavy ruled out
    28,934  62
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Jude Law proved he's a bit of a dry shite by berating Eddie Redmayne's love of reality TV
    5,494  3
    2
    		An Irish woman who got a job dancing on the John Lewis ad revealed how secretive filming was
    5,087  2
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    3,686  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated â¬145k worth of cocaine
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Only journalists and lawyers to be allowed text and tweet in court says Ireland's top judge
    Only journalists and lawyers to be allowed text and tweet in court says Ireland's top judge
    Man to stand trial over 'crude circumcision' of baby boy who had to be hospitalised
    Injunction sought preventing hotel being used as accommodation for asylum seekers
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Families of bombing victims say they have 'damning proof' police lied about it being 'an IRA own-goal'
    Families of bombing victims say they have 'damning proof' police lied about it being 'an IRA own-goal'
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    'I didn't think when I left Derry six months ago that I'd be here right now'
    GARDAí
    Teenager to appear in court charged with stealing 14 bicycles
    Teenager to appear in court charged with stealing 14 bicycles
    Gardaí renew appeal to find man who has been missing since last month
    Man, 40s, shot dead in feud-related gun attack in Leixlip, Co Kildare
    DUBLIN
    Schmidt's Ireland look to repeat 2016 feat by beating the All Blacks
    Schmidt's Ireland look to repeat 2016 feat by beating the All Blacks
    'We’re going to need the best performance of our season' - Read
    Man seriously injured in Dublin house fire

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie