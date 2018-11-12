This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 12 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Harsh retaliation warned as Israeli air strikes destroy TV building in the Gaza strip

Earlier today, Israeli air strikes killed three Palestinians and wounded nine more.

By AFP Monday 12 Nov 2018, 8:33 PM
14 minutes ago 838 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4335924
Palestinians inspect the remains of a destroyed vehicle.
Image: Khaled Omar/Xinhua/PA Images
Palestinians inspect the remains of a destroyed vehicle.
Palestinians inspect the remains of a destroyed vehicle.
Image: Khaled Omar/Xinhua/PA Images

AN ISRAELI AIR strike destroyed Hamas’s Al-Aqsa TV building in the Gaza Strip today after a series of warning shots, AFP journalists reported, drawing threats of a harsh response from Palestinian militants.

The strike came as violence again flared between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza.

Hamas confirmed that the building in Gaza City was destroyed, while Islamic Jihad vowed to respond to Israel’s action.

No injuries were immediately reported and workers were believed to have evacuated after the warning shots.

The station began broadcasting again a short while after the strike from an undisclosed location.

Israel’s military acknowledged hitting the building, saying in a statement “it contributes to Hamas’s military actions, including by providing operational messaging to militants, directing and explicitly calling for terror activities against Israel, and providing guidance on how to carry out such terror activities”.

It said the station is “owned and operated by Hamas”.

Earlier today, Israel’s aircraft struck Gaza, killing three Palestinians and wounding nine after a barrage of rocket fire into its territory from the enclave.

The flare-up came after a deadly Israeli special forces operation in the Gaza Strip yesterday that left Hamas vowing revenge.

The army said an Israeli bus was hit by an anti-tank missile from the Gaza Strip, causing several injuries. A soldier was severely wounded, it said.

Medics reported at least six other Israelis wounded with a number of houses and civilian buildings struck by rockets.

Joint statements from Palestinian militant groups in Gaza, including Hamas, claimed responsibility for the rocket fire and the missile attack on the bus, which it said was being used by Israeli soldiers.

They said the rocket fire was in revenge for the deadly Israeli operation late yesterday.

© AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Windsurfer who went missing off Kerry travelled 25 miles before making it ashore
    65,573  41
    2
    		'Moving so fast': UFO sighting under investigation by Irish Aviation Authority
    46,380  93
    3
    		Trump didn't attend event honouring war dead as he 'didn't want to disrupt traffic in Paris'
    36,372  63
    Fora
    1
    		Even though it won't bring 'big profits', the Shed Distillery is cracking on with a visitor centre
    586  0
    2
    		Europe's air safety watchdog echoed US warnings about Boeing's Max planes
    383  0
    3
    		Poll: Would you support gender quotas for Ireland's company boards?
    144  0
    The42
    1
    		Steve Hansen expects Conor Murray to play against the All Blacks
    26,474  61
    2
    		Southampton teenager and Liverpool keeper make the cut for Ireland's senior squad
    22,673  28
    3
    		'Football is such a bubble - once you're gone, you're gone. But I certainly don't look back with regret'
    19,998  3
    DailyEdge
    1
    		There is zero need to be following Demi Lovato's every move post-rehab
    6,234  1
    2
    		Here's why Viola Davis' assessment of her scene with Liam Neeson is making headlines
    5,229  0
    3
    		The joy of waking up in a new city every single day (figuratively speaking, FYI)
    4,682  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HEALTH
    Trinity College scientists discover major link between obesity and how the body fights cancer
    Trinity College scientists discover major link between obesity and how the body fights cancer
    Family believes woman who died after minor surgery would be alive if there was 'proper handover of care'
    HSE recruiting trainers who will teach staff how to communicate with patients when things go wrong
    GARDAí
    Body of man discovered in his home off Navan Road in Dublin
    Body of man discovered in his home off Navan Road in Dublin
    Five men arrested over alleged kidnapping of man in Drogheda
    Investigation underway after soccer referee injured during assault at midlands match
    IRELAND
    'He was a great player back then and he's come on leaps and bounds': Crotty braced for Aki reunion
    'He was a great player back then and he's come on leaps and bounds': Crotty braced for Aki reunion
    Ireland hammered by Australia in World T20 opener
    Schmidt says Ireland 'need to get the car tuned' as All Blacks arrive in Dublin
    LEO VARADKAR
    Commissioner 'reviewing' decision to fund Callinan's legal defence in McCabe case
    Commissioner 'reviewing' decision to fund Callinan's legal defence in McCabe case
    45 women-only posts to be created in third-level education to address gender imbalance
    Boris Johnson says Cabinet should stage a mutiny over Brexit

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie