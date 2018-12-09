'Doctors, pills and alcohol couldn't cure my pain': Brother of missing woman urges families to seek help

THE BROTHER OF a woman who has been missing since 1994 this week urged other families of missing persons to seek out support.

Imelda Keenan was last seen on the 3 January 1994 at her residence in William Street, Waterford. She was just 22 at the time. This week her brother Gerry was one of the speakers at the annual National Missing Persons Day ceremony.

“It has taken its toll of course on the family,” he said, telling the other families gathered for the ceremony that the Keenans have buried three members in the last nine years.

“Three of them went to the graves with broken hearts. They had campaigned as I have for 25 years. I will keep on campaigning for Imelda, as long as I have breath in my body.”

He mentioned Dermot Browne of the National Missing Persons Helpline and how much the family support meetings he has arranged have helped him.

“You just don’t know what you’re missing,” he told the other families.

“I have tried going to doctors, taking pills and medicine and even alcohol and that doesn’t cure my pain. I know if I go to one of these meetings during the year I come out feeling 100%.”

He said it meant a lot to him to be able to speak to and hear from families who have been through a similar experience.

“There’s always light at the end of the tunnel, we’ll never give up,” he told them.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Imelda Keenan can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 1800 25 00 25.