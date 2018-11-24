How many people believe underwear should not be discussed in a rape case? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.
71: The percentage of people who are in favour of an automatic right to Irish citizenship for people born here.
4,700: The estimated number of sewage blockages removed by Irish Water in the first nine months of the year.
88: The percentage of people who believe a person’s underwear should not be discussed during a court case relating to rape, according to an opinion poll conducted by Ámarach Research for Claire Byrne Live.
€18 million: The amount of money that the Office of Public Works spent on the visit of Pope Francis to Ireland.
300: The number of cases of social welfare fraud reported to gardaí last year.
33: The percentage of eight-year-old boys who are playing video games for over 18s, according to new research.
16: The number of years that George Hook has been at Newstalk - before announcing his departure this week.
9: The number of Terrier Collie-type dogs who are currently at the Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre looking for new homes.
5,000: The age of a longboat dating back to the Neolithic period found in the River Boyne close to the Brú na Bóinne.
490: The number of jobs that aircraft manufacturer Bombardier announced would be cut in Northern Ireland.
COMMENTS (5)