How many people believe underwear should not be discussed in a rape case? It's the week in numbers

Protestors Stacie Ellen Murphy, Alanna Cassidy and Lena Seale walk in their underwear along Grafton Street, Dublin, in support of victims of sexual violence.

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

71: The percentage of people who are in favour of an automatic right to Irish citizenship for people born here.

4,700: The estimated number of sewage blockages removed by Irish Water in the first nine months of the year.

88: The percentage of people who believe a person’s underwear should not be discussed during a court case relating to rape, according to an opinion poll conducted by Ámarach Research for Claire Byrne Live.

€18 million: The amount of money that the Office of Public Works spent on the visit of Pope Francis to Ireland.

300: The number of cases of social welfare fraud reported to gardaí last year.

33: The percentage of eight-year-old boys who are playing video games for over 18s, according to new research.

16: The number of years that George Hook has been at Newstalk - before announcing his departure this week.

9: The number of Terrier Collie-type dogs who are currently at the Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre looking for new homes.

5,000: The age of a longboat dating back to the Neolithic period found in the River Boyne close to the Brú na Bóinne.

490: The number of jobs that aircraft manufacturer Bombardier announced would be cut in Northern Ireland.