Record temperatures, referendum results and Love Island: It's the YEAR in numbers

People enjoying the sunny weather on the beach, Sandymount, Dublin.

People enjoying the sunny weather on the beach, Sandymount, Dublin.

WELL, ANOTHER YEAR has been and gone.

From the papal visit to referendums, to record temperatures and more, it has certainly been a wild year.

Here are some of the numerical nuggets that made 2018 a year to remember.

2: The number of minutes to midnight that the world’s Doomsday Clock is at since January, the closest it’s been since 1953.

96: The number of years the music store Waltons had been operating in Dublin before closing its iconic George’s Street store in February.

€500,000: The amount of money Dublin Zoo lost through an invoice fraud scam.

€60,000: The cost of erecting the much-maligned statue of the late Sir Terry Wogan in Limerick.

23,000: The number of homes and businesses that were without water in aftermath of Storm Emma.

€250,000: The salary that was advertised back in March by the Policing Authority when it was searching for a new Garda Commissioner.

$29.5 billion: The valuation of Swedish company Spotify after it went public in April for the first time.

16/34: The new name of Cork Airport’s runway, which has been renamed to adapt to the change of Earth’s magnetic poles.

6: The number of years ago that the Heart of St Laurence O’Toole was stolen from Christ Church Cathedral. It was returned this April.

€2 million: The amount that was ploughed into the Public Service Card/driving licence project – before the plug was pulled because it wasn’t legal.

13: The number of minutes that John Waters lasted on Eamon Dunphy’s podcast.

90: The number of Blue Flags awarded to beaches and marinas around the country.

42.1: The percentage of people in Northern Ireland who want a united Ireland according to an online survey conducted by Lucid Talks for the BBC.

32 degrees: The temperature recorded at Shannon Airport in June, making it the hottest June day on record since 1976 and the hottest day of the year.

3,500: The number of new homes built in the first three months of 2018.

102,000: The average viewership for Love Island on 3e during the first week of the show this summer.

6 years: The jail term handed to former Anglo Irish Bank CEO David Drumm for his role in a multi-billion euro bank fraud scheme in 2008.

13: The number of boys plus their football coach who were rescued from a flooded Thai cave after being trapped for 18 days.

500,000: The number of tickets booked out for the papal mass in the Phoenix Park for the World Meeting of Families.

600: The number of Ryanair flights cancelled in Europe on 25 and 26 July due to cabin crew strikes in Spain, Portugal and Belgium.

20km: The width of the lake of water discovered beneath the surface of ice on Mars.

7 million: The additional number of pints of beer sold in Ireland this summer compared to last.

€100,000: The refund that students on the BA Journalism course are due from NUIG after complaints about the course were upheld by the Student Complaints Board.

222,000: The number of followers that Bloggers Unveiled had accumulated before it shut down after things took a “nasty turn”.

7: The number of Leaving Cert students that got eight H1s in their results this year.

€996,823: The money paid to An Garda Síochána up until August this year for the policing of private events.

130,000: The number of people who attended the Phoenix Park for a Mass celebrated by Pope Francis as part of his visit to Ireland this summer.

2,975: The actual number of people in Puerto Rico who died during Hurricane Maria – the initial death toll was 64.

16: The number of counties that the hosepipe ban was extended to until the end of September.

28: The number of cases of identity fraud solved by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection using facial imaging software.

€11.9 billion: The amount of money that the government has pledged to invest in education and training over the next decade.

€94,535: The amount of money that TDs now earn following a €1,000 pay boost under the Public Service Stability Agreement.

94: The percentage of rental properties beyond the reach of people dependent on state housing benefits.

3: The number of Cork restaurants that received a Michelin star for the first time.

406: The number of pages in the Disclosures Tribunal report published in October, that found there was a “campaign of calumny” against Maurice McCabe.

€1.5 billion: The amount of money that is to go into a rainy day fund, according to Budget 2019.

70: The age that teachers will be allowed to work beyond if they are due to retire in their final academic year.

190: The number of cannabis stores that opened across Canada after it became the second and largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace.

€70,000: The cost of the World War I memorial that was vandalised in Co Clare in October.

64.85: The percentage that the referendum to remove the offence of blasphemy from the Constitution passed by.

900: The number of calls that Dublin Fire Brigade received on Halloween

€1.5 million: The total amount of money raised from the Liam Miller tribute match.

70: The kilograms of plastic debris cleared from the Dublin coast following the reconstruction of the Dún Laoghaire baths.

23: The percentage of non-Irish nationals living below the income poverty line, according to a new report published by the ESRI.