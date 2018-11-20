This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 20 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ivanka Trump used personal email for government business

Trump claimed she was unaware of the rules about using private email.

By AFP Tuesday 20 Nov 2018, 7:29 AM
28 minutes ago 4,088 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4348647
Image: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/PA
Image: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/PA

THE US PRESIDENT’S daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump used a personal email account for government business in violation of federal records rules, The Washington Post has reported

The Post, citing anonymous sources, said the discovery was made by White House officials reviewing emails in response to a public records lawsuit.

When asked about it, Trump said she was unfamiliar with details of the rules, the Post said.

A spokesman for Trump’s attorney confirmed that she did use a private email account before she was informed of the rules, and said that all her government-related emails had been turned over months ago, the newspaper reported.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly pilloried Hillary Clinton, his rival in the 2016 presidential election, for her use of a private email server for government business while she was secretary of state.

Then FBI director James Comey — fired by the president last year — announced that the bureau would reopen an investigation into Clinton’s use of the private email server just 11 days before the 2016 presidential vote, a move that some say may have helped cost her the election.

Trump supporters still chant “Lock her up!” at rallies, mimicking one of Trump’s battle cries during the election campaign, indicating they believe Clinton should be jailed.

- © AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Ministers offer condolences to family of Irish soccer fan who died in Copenhagen
    110,108  17
    2
    		Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne charged with sexual assault during a train journey
    45,322  0
    3
    		Spain warns it could derail Brexit deal over Gibraltar
    42,804  30
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you think the government is wrong to favour fibre for the National Broadband Plan?
    340  0
    2
    		Dublin-based Inflazome has secured €40m to take its commercially 'risky' drugs to trials
    161  0
    3
    		Haunted by its illicit past, poitín is getting a promo overhaul to ensure its future
    36  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Denmark vs Ireland, Uefa Nations League
    60,924  58
    2
    		The story behind this iconic photo of Jacob Stockdale's match-winning try
    52,292  20
    3
    		Analysis: Joe Schmidt's Ireland beat the All Blacks at their own game
    36,848  10
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Piers Morgan's scathing assessment of Little Mix's Strip has proven their point
    15,788  2
    2
    		ITV, please stop beating a dead horse: The X Factor has been doomed for years
    7,914  0
    3
    		Did you get a sex and consent guide like the one Emma Thompson penned for her daughter?
    4,383  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    Limerick man jailed for 17 years for raping and forming sexual relationship with teenager
    Limerick man jailed for 17 years for raping and forming sexual relationship with teenager
    'Bring justice to the family': Appeal six years on from murder of Robert Sheehan in hotel carpark
    CAB raids seven premises in crackdown on suspected stolen car gang and money launderers
    COURTS
    Man jailed for selling â¬40 worth of cocaine to undercover gardaÃ­
    Man jailed for selling €40 worth of cocaine to undercover gardaí
    'You sent me home bleeding, traumatised ... but I'm a survivor': Leona O’Callaghan's powerful victim impact statement
    Victim tells court of terror as Patrick Nevin set to be sentenced for attacks on women he met through Tinder
    DUBLIN
    Men arrested as part of money laundering investigation released without charge
    Men arrested as part of money laundering investigation released without charge
    Two killer whales spotted off the coast of Dublin
    Appeal launched to help locate whereabouts of missing 16-year-old Donna Marie Maughan
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Proud Obafemi 'never had any doubts' about representing Ireland
    Proud Obafemi 'never had any doubts' about representing Ireland
    Martin O'Neill enthusiastic for 2019 despite dismal end to dreadful year
    Goalless draw in Denmark sees Ireland fail to score for a fourth game in a row

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie