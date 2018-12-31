This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 31 December, 2018
Station boss sacked after Jackie Chan sex scene accidentally broadcast on Iranian TV

Men and women are not even allowed to shake hands on screen in Iran.

By AFP Monday 31 Dec 2018, 2:49 PM
41 minutes ago 4,331 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4418695
File photo of Jackie Chan.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
File photo of Jackie Chan.
File photo of Jackie Chan.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

A REGIONAL BOSS of Iran’s state broadcaster Irib has been fired after inadvertently letting a Jackie Chan sex scene slip through its tight censorship rules, local media report.

Viewers on Iran’s Kish Island were shocked when their local TV station showed the martial arts star having sex with a prostitute in one of his films, thought to be Shinjuku Incident.

That is far beyond the usual limits in Iran, where men and women are not even allowed to shake hands on screen.

There was a quick response after a viewer posted the clip online.

“Clips of immoral scenes of a film featuring Jackie Chan have been circulating on social media which was apparently shown by Kish Irib,” the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

“These scenes which are in total contradiction with the principles of Irib has ultimately led to the dismissal and reprimand of some of the employees of Irib in Kish,” it said, adding this included Irib’s director-general for Kish.

There were angry responses from some Iranians pointing out that no one had been fired over a fatal bus crash that killed 10 students at Tehran’s Azad University last week.

Irib TV presenter Reza Rashidpoor joked on his morning talk show that the controversy could have been avoided if Irib had included a caption saying Chan was married to the actress playing the prostitute.

He was referring to a programme last week in which Irib added a caption to say a couple holding hands on screen were married in real life.

© – AFP 2018

