This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 14 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Case by Jackson and Olding to recover legal costs dismissed by judge in Belfast

Neither men were in court for today’s ruling.

By Ashleigh McDonald Friday 14 Dec 2018, 4:53 PM
1 hour ago 8,104 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4396933
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

AN APPLICATION MADE on behalf of rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding to recover legal costs incurred during their lengthy rape case was dismissed in court today.

Judge Patricia Smyth – who presided over the trial at Belfast Crown Court earlier this year – was asked to consider defence applications on behalf of both men, requesting their legal costs be reimbursed by the Public Prosecution Services.

Both Jackson and Olding were unanimously acquitted by a jury in March of raping a student in Jackson’s south Belfast home in June 2016. Neither men were in court for today’s ruling, but present in the public gallery were Jackson’s parents.

While Jackson funded his own legal costs throughout the ten-week trial, Olding financed his own defence up until 19 February, when an application for Legal Aid was made and granted.

In the aftermath of the trial, the IRFU terminated the pair’s contracts with both the Irish team, and Ulster Rugby. Both men subsequently secured deals with teams in France.

Barristers for the pair each launched applications to recoup their client’s legal fees from the PPS’s purse.

Amongst the submissions made, their barristers argued that both men had suffered huge financial loss and damage to their reputations as a result of the trial, and both had to move away to pursue their careers.

During today’s ruling at Belfast Crown Court, Judge Smyth pointed out there were no guideline cases in either the UK or Ireland to compare this application to.

The trial judge also said she had taken into account the ‘special facts and circumstances’ of the case.

Judge Smyth said: “This was a complex police investigation and the prosecution was warranted, albeit the jury did not consider that the charges had been proved beyond reasonable doubt.

The evidence bore the characteristics of a Rubik’s cube, capable of bearing myriad conclusions, depending on the jury’s view of the evidence. But those were conclusions for the jury to reach, and not the prosecution.

“Having considered all of the relevant factors, I am satisfied that there is no basis for exercising my discretion in the applicants favour. The applications are therefore dismissed.”

It emerged during today’s ruling that as part of the application made on behalf of  Jackson, the court was provided with information from both Paddy and his father Peter setting out what they paid in legal costs.

The court heard Jackson paid his mortgage off and had savings but had to draw on his mortgage and borrow money from his father’s retirement money to fund his defence.

In her ruling, Judge Smyth said Mr Jackson’s father “was not required to contribute his retirement monies”.

The Judge also revealed: “Mr Jackson has declined the opportunity to provide evidence regarding his current financial situation, including the extent to which he has repaid the debt to his father.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ashleigh McDonald

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Who was your Irish MP in 1918? Here's a list of everyone elected in that historic election
    51,433  56
    2
    		Devastating fire that killed pregnant woman and three children was caused by tea light
    41,785  16
    3
    		Armed robbers steal cash from Dublin supermarket
    41,348  25
    Fora
    1
    		As it fights to keep a café open, Dunnes argues it hasn't made a Starbucks-style violation
    1,347  0
    2
    		After a bumper year for co-working spaces, demand is expected to slow in 2019
    316  0
    3
    		'Your business becomes part of who you are. That makes it harder to shake off criticism'
    71  0
    The42
    1
    		Ex-Ireland international opens up about Aston Villa coach's alleged bullying
    42,124  26
    2
    		Celtic clinch knockout spot despite defeat while fans make heartwarming gesture to Griffiths
    23,438  12
    3
    		'We're used to Leinster choking teams out... they were on the back foot'
    23,017  41
    DailyEdge
    1
    		So it begins: Emma Watson shared her first photo with Saoirse Ronan from the set of Little Women
    5,534  0
    2
    		Natalie Portman has spoken out about Israel again, calling their Nation-state law 'racist'
    3,476  3
    3
    		Irish grandparents shared their favourite Christmas memories in a lovely video doing the rounds on Facebook
    2,591  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Case by Jackson and Olding to recover legal costs dismissed by judge in Belfast
    Case by Jackson and Olding to recover legal costs dismissed by judge in Belfast
    Man who fled Ireland and changed identity after driving car into group of friends given six-year sentence
    Leaving Cert students expelled for posting video online of classmate snorting white powder
    GARDAí
    'It's very disappointing': Garda probe launched as TD's office covered in urine and anti-abortion graffiti
    'It's very disappointing': Garda probe launched as TD's office covered in urine and anti-abortion graffiti
    Taxi driver robbed at knifepoint and vehicle stolen during late night attack in Drogheda
    Man due in court after car mounted pavement and hit three people in Ardee
    DUBLIN
    Armed robbers steal cash from Dublin supermarket
    Armed robbers steal cash from Dublin supermarket
    Devastating fire that killed pregnant woman and three children was caused by tea light
    The national average rent is €1,122 per month - it's an extra €500 if you want to live in the capital
    FRANCE
    Police release image of Strasbourg attacker suspect as Irish visitors to France told to exercise caution
    Police release image of Strasbourg attacker suspect as Irish visitors to France told to exercise caution
    Suspected Christmas market gunman Cherif Chekatt shot dead by police in Strasbourg
    Who is the Strasbourg Christmas market attacker Cherif Chekatt?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie