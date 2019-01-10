Jaguar Land Rover announces plans to cut global workforce by 4,500

BRITAIN’S LARGEST CARMAKER Jaguar Land Rover has announced 4,500 job cuts and US carmaker Ford has said that it plans a major restructuring of its European operations, including job cuts.

The cuts come as part of the company’s ongoing programme to deliver £2.5 billion in cost reductions and cash flow improvements over an 18-month period.

It also follows 1,500 workers who left the company during 2018.

The next phase of the programme will begin with a voluntary redundancy programme in the UK, the company said in a statement today.

“We are taking decisive action to help deliver long-term growth, in the fact of multiple geopolitical and regulatory disruptions as well as technology challenges facing the automotive industry,” Jaguar Land Rover CEO Ralf Speth said.

The company also announced plans to begin producing electric drive units (EDU) at its Wolverhampton centre. These EDU’s will be assembled at a new Jaguar Land Rover assembly centre located at Hams Hall in the West Midlands.

Ford cuts

Meanwhile, Ford has announced a number of job cuts, as it plans a major restructuring of its European operations.

The new strategy is aimed at cutting structural costs and redesigning the product lineup for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and imports, it said.

“We are taking decisive action to transform the Ford business in Europe,” Steven Armstrong, group vice president and president for Europe, Middle East and Africa said in a statement.

Ford did not specify the number of projected job cuts, but said it hoped to achieve them through voluntary redundancies.

“Structural cost improvements will be supported by reduction of surplus labour across all functions –- salaried and hourly,” it said.

Among concrete steps in key markets Ford said it will end production of small automatic transmissions in Bordeaux, France.

In Germany, it plans to end production of the C-Max and Grand C-Max in Saarlouis in response to a shrinking market in Europe for compact multi-purpose vehicles.

In Russia, Ford said it will launch a strategic review of its joint venture Ford Sollers, with several restructuring options on the table.

Ford also plans to consolidate its UK headquarters and Ford Credit Europe’s headquarters at the Ford Dunton Technical Center in South East Essex.

Ford employs around 53,000 people at its wholly-owned facilities in Europe – over a quarter of its worldwide total.

The company has been making cars in Europe since 1911.

With reporting by AFP