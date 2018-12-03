This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man who left pensioner lying “helpless” on the ground after robbing her handbag jailed

Anthony Graham pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to robbing then 81-year-old Rita Murphy.

By Aoife Nic Ardghail Monday 3 Dec 2018, 6:22 PM
1 hour ago 8,693 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4373767
St. Margaret's Road, Finglas
Image: Google Maps
St. Margaret's Road, Finglas
St. Margaret's Road, Finglas
Image: Google Maps

A DUBLIN MAN who left a pensioner lying “helpless” on the ground after robbing her handbag in a “cowardly, exploitative and opportunistic” offence has been jailed for one and a half years.

Anthony Graham (28) of Dunsink Road, Finglas, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to robbing then 81-year-old Rita Murphy of her handbag containing her pension money, reading glasses, keys and groceries at St Margaret’s Road, Finglas, on 6 January 2018.

His previous convictions include attempted robbery of a 19-year-old woman’s purse and robbery of a 48-year-old woman’s handbag, for which he received sentences in the District Court.

Judge Martina Baxter said it was a serious robbery of an elderly lady going about her business and that Graham, a father-of-one, had left her “helpless on the ground”.  

The judge described the incident as a “cowardly, exploitative and opportunistic offence” and said that Graham should feel ashamed.

Garda Michael Costello told the court he was driving in the Finglas area with his window down when he heard screaming and looked around to see an elderly lady on the ground.

A male in distinctive clothing passed by his window on a bike and failed to stop when requested.

Costello told Joe Barnes, prosecuting, that he pursued the man and caught up with him at Cappagh Avenue, Finglas. The man, Graham, claimed his bike had been in a collision with an elderly woman.

Gda Costello said while he was speaking with Graham, information came over his car radio that an elderly lady had attended Finglas Garda Station complaining about being robbed.

Graham then admitted the robbery and said that he had discarded items from the bag. Costello with colleagues went back over the route his bicycle had taken and recovered all property, apart from €100 cash.

Judge Baxter noted that Murphy no longer shops in Finglas, that her weekly pension had been stolen and never recovered, but that “fortunately” she was alright following the robbery.

The judge said it hasn’t helped Graham’s predicament that he was employed at the time. She accepted that his family had repaid the robbed cash.

Keith Spencer, defending, submitted to Judge Baxter that his client had matured, was regretful and remorseful and had “broken with his addiction difficulties”. He said that Graham would have continued family support on his release from prison.

Baxter took into account Graham’s early guilty plea, his co-operation with the investigation and his personal circumstances. She imposed a three-year sentence with the final 18 months suspended for 24 months.

