This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 30 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Tropical Trump': Who is Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro?

Bolsonaro garnered just over 55% in Sunday’s election.

By Aisling O'Rourke Tuesday 30 Oct 2018, 8:22 AM
1 hour ago 5,426 Views 25 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4312397
President elect Jair Bolsonaro, is the latest far right leader to be elected to power. Bolsonaro pictured with his wife Michelle.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
President elect Jair Bolsonaro, is the latest far right leader to be elected to power. Bolsonaro pictured with his wife Michelle.
President elect Jair Bolsonaro, is the latest far right leader to be elected to power. Bolsonaro pictured with his wife Michelle.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

AS IRELAND WAS gripped in re-electing Michael D Higgins, Brazil had its own Presidential election this weekend. 

It saw far right Jair Bolsonaro elected to lead the country, on a margin of 55.13% of the vote.  

Former army captain, turned longtime congressman, Bolsonaro has been nicknamed ‘tropical Trump’ over his controversial remarks about women, gays, blacks and other minority groups. 

Speaking on Monday Bolsonaro said his administration would make tackling the country’s budget-crushing pension system a top priority, doubling down on a campaign promise that made him the choice of the business community despite frequently saying he doesn’t understand the economy.

The tough-talking former army captain cruised to a 10-point victory on Sunday by capitalizing on widespread frustration in Latin America’s largest economy, which has fallen on hard times less than a decade after being a darling of investors among emerging markets.

He once told a lawmaker he opposed that she “wasn’t worth raping”; he has said he would rather see his sons die than come out as gay; and he commented after visiting one black community that they “do nothing — they’re so useless I doubt they can procreate.”

“Only one Donald Trump”

The White House said US President Donald Trump had called Bolsonaro to congratulate him.

“Both expressed a strong commitment to work side-by-side to improve the lives of the people of the United States and Brazil, and as regional leaders, of the Americas,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

Responding to suggestions Brazil has now created its own Trump, Sanders said: 

There’s only one Donald Trump.

Bolsonaro’s victory moved Brazil, the world’s fourth-largest democracy, sharply to the right after four consecutive elections in which candidates from the left-leaning Workers’ Party won.

The 63-year-old will take office on January first. 

With reporting by AP and © – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aisling O'Rourke
@aislingorourke
aisling@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		A Brexit timeline: How much time is actually left to strike a deal?
    56,755  100
    2
    		Hate crime investigation after men in KKK hoods and costumes seen in Co Down town
    45,403  154
    3
    		Driver arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after being clocked at 145 km/h
    40,994  48
    Fora
    1
    		After opting for fewer but bigger stores, Life Style Sports has managed to stay in the black
    298  0
    2
    		Poll: Would you pay more for a taxi if it was easier to hail a cab at busy times?
    268  0
    3
    		The fashion juggernaut behind Zara, Bershka and Pull&Bear had a bumper year in Ireland
    70  0
    The42
    1
    		Sexton stays at home as Schmidt names 26-man squad for Chicago
    45,462  81
    2
    		As it happened: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Premier League
    35,876  14
    3
    		Mannion hits 1-6 as Kilmacud claim first Dublin senior football title since 2010
    25,147  9
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's what people 20 years ago expected Ireland to look like today
    15,880  3
    2
    		It's been 7 years since Harry Potter finished and Evanna Lynch is still being asked about the series
    5,978  1
    3
    		Here's a roundup of all the best celeb Halloween costumes (so far)
    5,028  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    PSNI
    Hate crime investigation after men in KKK hoods and costumes seen in Co Down town
    Hate crime investigation after men in KKK hoods and costumes seen in Co Down town
    Man (22) dies following overnight road collision in Co Tyrone
    Appeal after occupants barricade themselves in bedroom while masked men ransack home
    IRELAND
    Letter from Chicago: Schmidt's Ireland arrive as Warriors show world-class quality
    Letter from Chicago: Schmidt's Ireland arrive as Warriors show world-class quality
    Sexton stays at home as Schmidt names 26-man squad for Chicago
    The Irish Murderball - Ireland's first-ever World Championship wheelchair rugby team
    ROADS
    Young man seriously injured after being hit by minibus in Galway gaeltacht
    Young man seriously injured after being hit by minibus in Galway gaeltacht
    Driver arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after being clocked at 145 km/h
    Several roads closed as 20,000 people take part in Dublin Marathon
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    As it happened: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Premier League
    As it happened: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Premier League
    'Thank you for all you did for our football club' - Gary Lineker pays tribute to 'quiet, unassuming' Srivaddhanaprabha
    'Tottenham have got to be careful because they are so lucky to have Pochettino,' says Redknapp

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie