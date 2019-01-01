This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 1 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Trump of the Tropics': Jair Bolsonaro praised as he is sworn in as Brazil's new president

“The USA is with you!” Trump tweeted out today in response to Bolsonaro’s inauguration speech.

By Associated Press Tuesday 1 Jan 2019, 6:56 PM
1 hour ago 4,149 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4419535

Brazil Bolsonaro Inauguration Source: Andre Penner

JAIR BOLSONARO WAS sworn in as Brazil’s president today, taking the reins of Latin America’s largest and most populous nation with promises to overhaul myriad aspects of daily life and put an end to business-as-usual governing.

For the far-right former army captain, the New Year’s Day inauguration was the culmination of a journey from a marginalised and even ridiculed congressmen to a leader who many Brazilians hope can combat endemic corruption as well as violence that routinely gives the nation the dubious distinction of being world leader in total homicides.

A fan of US President Donald Trump, the 63-year-old longtime congressman rose to power on an anti-corruption and pro-gun agenda that has energized conservatives and hard-right supporters after four consecutive presidential election wins by the left-leaning Workers’ Party.

Bolsonaro is often dubbed the “Trump of the Tropics” for his law-and-order rhetoric, racist and sexist remarks, pro-business stances and outsider pledges to upend politics.

The US President himself tweeted out praise for the new president today:

“Congratulations to President Jair Bolsonaro who just made a great inauguration speech – the USA is with you!”

Bolsonaro replied: “Dear Mr President, I truly appreciate your words of encouragement. Together, under God’s protection, we shall bring prosperity and progress to our people!”

Earlier, Trump tweeted out a series of tweets about a range of topics including Mexico and the border wall, and a New Year’s message where he said “2019 will be a fantastic year for those not suffering from Trump derangement syndrome”.

Bolsonaro was the latest of several far-right leaders around the globe who have come to power by riding waves of anger at the establishment and promising to ditch the status quo.

Today’s festivities in the capital of Brasilia began with a motorcade procession along the main road leading to Congress and other government buildings. Bolsonaro and his wife, Michelle, stood up in an open-top Rolls-Royce and waved to thousands of onlookers.

They were surrounded by dozens of guards on horses and plain-clothes bodyguards who ran beside the car.

Brasilia was under tight security, with 3,000 police patrolling the event. Military tanks, fighter jets and even anti-aircraft missiles also were deployed. Journalists were made to arrive at locations seven hours before festivities began, and many complained on Twitter of officials confiscating food they had brought for the wait.

The increased security came at Bolsonaro’s request. His intestine was pierced when a knife-wielding man stabbed him at a campaign rally in September, and he has to wear a colostomy bag.

His sons, politicians themselves, insist their father could be targeted by radicals, but security officials have not spoken of threats.

Brazil Bolsonaro Inauguration Supporters of Brazil's President Elect Jair Bolsonaro wait out in the open, prior his inauguration in Brasilia. Source: AP/PA Images

Bolsonaro did little moderating since being elected in October, with progressives and liberals decrying stances that they say are homophobic, sexist and racist.

The incoming president, who spent nearly three decades in Congress, has also drawn international criticism for his plans to roll back regulations in the Amazon and his disinterest in social programmes in a country that is one of the world’s most unequal in terms of income.

On the economic front, where Bolsonaro will ultimately lead Latin America’s largest economy is unknown, as during the campaign he reversed course from previous statist stances with pledges to lead market-friendly reforms. He also promised to overhaul Brazil’s pension system and privatize several state-owned companies, which has given him wide support among financial players.

Bolsonaro says he will prioritize the fight against crime in a nation that has long led the world in annual homicides. More than 63,000 people were killed last year. Human rights groups fear his defense of police violence could shield officers from investigations of misconduct and lead to more extrajudicial killings.

The most notable foreign leaders who planned to attend were also associated with far-right movements: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Leftist Presidents Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela, Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua and Miguel Díaz-Canel of Cuba, deemed dictators by Bolsonaro, were uninvited by Bolsonaro’s team after the foreign ministry sent them invitations. The United States was represented by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Seven of Bolsonaro’s 22 Cabinet ministers are former military personnel, more than in any administration during Brazil’s 1964-1985 dictatorship. That has sparked fears among his adversaries of a return to autocratic rule, but Bolsonaro insists he will respect the country’s constitution. Bolsonaro’s vice president is a retired general, Hamilton Mourao.

Bolsonaro’s Liberal and Social Party will have 52 seats in Brazil’s 513-member lower house, the second largest bloc behind the Workers’ Party.

Michael Shifter, president of the think tank Inter-American Dialogue, believes the president will have trouble achieving major changes.

“The obstacles are formidable, including in the business community. In some cases, necessary reform will clash with the business interests and incomes of large numbers of lawmakers,” Shifter said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Which Budget changes kick in today?
    137,380  42
    2
    		The ridiculous things UK politicians have said about Ireland and Brexit
    82,537  69
    3
    		Security man fired after failing to bring lost flight attendant through US pre-clearance at Dublin Airport
    82,828  0
    Fora
    1
    		A minimum wage rise and higher VAT: These are the new budget measures that just kicked in
    663  0
    The42
    1
    		The Irishman who battled alcoholism, fought for the world title and was never knocked down in 57 pro bouts
    42,042  13
    2
    		Pogba's goal celebrations are disrespectful and frustrating, says ex-Chelsea midfielder
    24,513  30
    3
    		Irish-influenced New York to make mark on Major League Rugby in 2019
    23,496  7
    DailyEdge
    1
    		28 ways 2019 is about to make you feel extremely old
    15,899  11
    2
    		Unsurprisingly, the Donald Trump skit on Jools Holland's Hootenanny did not go down well
    13,425  1
    3
    		Beauty trends we need to leave behind in 2018
    5,084  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Dublin teenager missing since last night found safe and well
    Dublin teenager missing since last night found safe and well
    Over 8,750 drivers were arrested last year on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs
    Two men injured in overnight shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    DUBLIN
    Missing teenager found safe and well
    Missing teenager found safe and well
    Men charged over robbery where shop staff were threatened with knife and hatchet
    Three arrested after knife and hatchet raid at Dublin shop
    RUSSIA
    Baby boy rescued from collapsed Russian building after fatal gas explosion
    Baby boy rescued from collapsed Russian building after fatal gas explosion
    Varadkar concerned about 'external interference' in European elections
    Russia detains American man suspected of espionage
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Are you making any new year’s resolutions?
    Poll: Are you making any new year’s resolutions?
    Poll: Are you going out tonight?
    Poll: Who will win the All-Ireland senior camogie championship in 2019?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie