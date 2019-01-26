This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 26 January, 2019
Gardaí appeal for help to find Jake Bagnell missing from Mayo

The 13-year-old has been missing since 9.30am on Friday 25 January.

By Adam Daly Saturday 26 Jan 2019, 5:21 PM
36 minutes ago 3,241 Views 1 Comment
Jake Bagnell
Image: Garda Press Office
Jake Bagnell
Jake Bagnell
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN BALLINA have appealed for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of Jake Bagnell from Carrowmore Lacken, Co Mayo.

The 13-year-old has been missing since 9.30am on Friday 25 January and was last seen at Lacken Cross, Killala. 

He is described as approximately 5ft 7″ in height, of thin build with blue eyes and black hair.

When Jake was last seen he was wearing green tracksuit bottoms, a dark navy or black hooded jacket with white and black Adidas runners.

Anyone who has seen Jake or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

