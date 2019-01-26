Gardaí appeal for help to find Jake Bagnell missing from Mayo

GARDAÍ IN BALLINA have appealed for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of Jake Bagnell from Carrowmore Lacken, Co Mayo.

The 13-year-old has been missing since 9.30am on Friday 25 January and was last seen at Lacken Cross, Killala.

He is described as approximately 5ft 7″ in height, of thin build with blue eyes and black hair.

When Jake was last seen he was wearing green tracksuit bottoms, a dark navy or black hooded jacket with white and black Adidas runners.

Anyone who has seen Jake or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.