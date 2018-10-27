This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 27 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Must concern us all greatly': Pentagon Chief Jim Mattis on murder of Saudi journalist

Mattis told a security conference that the US “does not tolerate this kind of ruthless action.

By AFP Saturday 27 Oct 2018, 8:37 AM
4 hours ago 4,867 Views 13 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4308925
File photo dated March 2018 of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, killed in Istanbul on 2 October, 2018.
Image: ABACA/PA Images
File photo dated March 2018 of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, killed in Istanbul on 2 October, 2018.
File photo dated March 2018 of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, killed in Istanbul on 2 October, 2018.
Image: ABACA/PA Images

PENTAGON CHIEF JIM Mattis warned a Middle East forum earlier today that the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul “must concern us all greatly”.

Quoting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Mattis told a security conference in Bahrain that the United States “does not tolerate this kind of ruthless action to silence Mr Khashoggi, a journalist, through violence”. 

“With our collective interests in peace and unwavering respect for human rights in mind, the murder of Jamal Khashoggi in a diplomatic facility must concern us all greatly,” Mattis added. 

“Failure of any nation to adhere to international norms and the rule of law undermines regional stability at a time when it is needed most.”

A critic of Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Khashoggi was murdered after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on 2 October.

On Thursday, CIA Director Gina Haspel briefed US President Donald Trump on the latest developments in the investigation after a fact-finding mission to Turkey.

Pro-government Turkish media said that intelligence officers showed Haspel video images and audio tapes of Khashoggi’s killing gathered from the consulate.

His murder has generated international outrage and undermined relations with Riyadh, which Washington is hoping can help counter Tehran’s influence in the Middle East.

Prince Mohammed, the heir apparent to the kingdom’s throne, has denounced the “repulsive” murder, denying any involvement. The Saudi leadership has pushed responsibility down the chain of command.

Trump has called the case “one of the worst cover-ups in history”.

Washington moved late Tuesday to revoke the visas of several Saudis. Britain followed suit on Wednesday.

Mattis said more measures would follow.

“We will maintain our ‘twin imperatives’, as stated by Secretary of State Pompeo, of protecting America and holding accountable those responsible for this murder,” he told the forum.

“Our secretary of state has already revoked visas and will be taking additional measures.”

Turkey said on Friday it wanted Saudi Arabia to extradite 18 Saudis it has arrested over Khashoggi’s murder.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has stopped short of directly blaming the Saudi government, said the 18 suspects must know who killed Khashoggi and repeated his call for the men to be tried in Turkey.

He urged Riyadh to reveal who ordered the killing and the whereabouts of Khashoggi’s body.

“You need to show this body,” Erdogan said.

“Unless you tell, Saudi Arabia will not be free from this suspicion.”

© – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Exit polls predict huge re-election for Higgins with Casey jumping to second
    120,617  436
    2
    		US mail bomb suspect charged with five crimes - faces 48 years in prison if found guilty
    59,722  107
    3
    		Megyn Kelly dropped from US TV show after blackface comments
    51,710  84
    Fora
    1
    		'I was flying to London weekly to meet clients - it wasn't your typical final year in college'
    407  0
    2
    		'An inability to answer very basic questions': How an Irish 'virtual hospital' project fell flat
    107  0
    3
    		'To keep attracting foreign investment, Ireland needs to get its act together on water'
    24  0
    The42
    1
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    23,728  8
    2
    		'It’s unique, small, noisy, bonkers, heart-breaking and joyous in equal measure'
    22,833  12
    3
    		Connacht claw back 14-point deficit, but suffer dramatic late loss to Ospreys
    20,012  37
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Nicki Minaj is the last person who should be considered a feminist, despite her 'empowering' Little Mix collab
    5,375  3
    2
    		Poll: Is it ever okay to jilt someone at the altar?
    4,926  3
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    4,113  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Special Criminal Court judgement in Gareth Hutch murder trial will continue next week
    Special Criminal Court judgement in Gareth Hutch murder trial will continue next week
    Two men awarded settlements after being unlawfully imprisoned by a judge for two nights
    Driver who threw beer from car and caused €3,000 damage to garda car jailed for three-and-a-half years
    HSE
    Almost 10,000 over-75s left lying on trolleys for more than 24 hours in first eight months of year
    Almost 10,000 over-75s left lying on trolleys for more than 24 hours in first eight months of year
    'It's not a coincidence': HSE expert links latest mumps outbreak to discredited study of MMR vaccine
    Superbug linked to deaths of eight patients at Limerick hospitals
    GARDAí
    Man to appear in court over murder of Derry Coakley in Cork
    Man to appear in court over murder of Derry Coakley in Cork
    Gardaí name 59 year-old killed in Cork shooting as Derry Coakley as tributes pour in on social media
    'I was half-expecting him to wake up': Court hears how man dismembered friend's body with chainsaw
    DUBLIN
    Two schools which were shut due to structural defects to partially reopen next week
    Two schools which were shut due to structural defects to partially reopen next week
    Music promoter and Electric Picnic founder John Reynolds dies suddenly aged 52
    How I Spend My Money: A marketing manager on €60,000 renting in Dublin with his partner

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie