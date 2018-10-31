This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled and dismembered in Saudi consulate - Turkish prosecutor

Authorities in Turkey are continuing to press Saudi Arabia to release Khashoggi’s remains.

By Associated Press Wednesday 31 Oct 2018, 2:43 PM
1 hour ago 7,285 Views 21 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4315326
Saudi Arabia's top prosecutor Saud al-Mojeb leaves his country's consulate in Istanbul.
Image: Can Erok
Saudi Arabia's top prosecutor Saud al-Mojeb leaves his country's consulate in Istanbul.
Saudi Arabia's top prosecutor Saud al-Mojeb leaves his country's consulate in Istanbul.
Image: Can Erok

A TURKISH PROSECUTOR has said Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled as soon as he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul as part of a premeditated killing, and his body was dismembered and disposed of.

A statement from chief Istanbul prosecutor Irfan Fidan’s office also said today that discussions with Saudi chief prosecutor Saud al-Mojeb have yielded no “concrete results” despite “good-willed efforts” by Turkey to uncover the truth.

The statement is the first public confirmation by a Turkish official that Khashoggi was strangled and dismembered after he entered the Saudi Consulate on 2 October to collect paperwork needed to marry his Turkish fiancee.

Private DHA news agency said the prosecutor, Saud al-Mojeb, paid a midnight visit to the Turkish intelligence agency’s Istanbul headquarters. 

Turkey is seeking the extradition of 18 Saudi suspects detained in Saudi Arabia over the killing of Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate.

It is also pressing Saudi Arabia for information concerning Khashoggi’s remains, which still haven’t been found, as well as who ordered the journalist’s slaying.

Saudi officials have said the kingdom will try the 18 and bring them to justice after the investigation is complete.

