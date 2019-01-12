Pro-Brexit protester arrested in relation to incident which saw British MP branded a 'fascist'

A PROTESTER WHO was part of a group that heckled Conservative MP Anna Soubry outside the Palace of Westminster earlier this week was arrested in relation to the incident today.

BBC reports that James Goddard, a pro-Brexit activist, was arrested by Met Police after being among a group who called Soubry a “fascist” and a “Nazi” as she entered Parliament on Monday.

According to police, a man in his 30s was arrested outside St James’s Park Tube station in London just before 12pm, and was held on suspicion of a public order offence.

Goddard was later released without charge, and appeared to hit out at his arrest on social media afterwards.

“To everyone that has been following today’s events I am glad that the narrative of the establishment is now plain to see,” he wrote on Twitter.

