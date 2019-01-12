Pro-Brexit protester arrested in relation to incident which saw British MP branded a 'fascist'

A PROTESTER WHO was part of a group that heckled Conservative MP Anna Soubry outside the Palace of Westminster earlier this week was arrested in relation to the incident today.
BBC reports that James Goddard, a pro-Brexit activist, was arrested by Met Police after being among a group who called Soubry a “fascist” and a “Nazi” as she entered Parliament on Monday.
According to police, a man in his 30s was arrested outside St James’s Park Tube station in London just before 12pm, and was held on suspicion of a public order offence.
Goddard was later released without charge, and appeared to hit out at his arrest on social media afterwards.
“To everyone that has been following today’s events I am glad that the narrative of the establishment is now plain to see,” he wrote on Twitter.
Soubry, who supports a second referendum on Theresa May’s EU withdrawal agreement, was critical of police for not intervening after she was heckled on Monday.
“Apparently MPs and politicians are meant to accept it as part of the democratic process,” she said at the time.
“I fail to see why journalists and technicians should be subjected to the same abuse and intimidation as the police stand by and do nothing. They tried to stop me getting into Parliament.”
