This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 4 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

OPINION: 'I had to start transitioning... living with people who weren't going to agree with me or who didn't want to share a bathroom with me'

Ambassador for the Better Out Then In campaign for LGBTI+ youth tells us about her experiences dealing with her mental health.

By Andrew Roberts Sunday 4 Nov 2018, 7:30 PM
1 hour ago 6,243 Views 27 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4316524

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Subscribe for more videos

THREE YEARS ON from the success of the marriage equality referendum, 90% of LGBTI+ young people still struggle with their mental health.

Nearly half (49%) of the youth surveyed felt reluctant to open up about their mental health due to perceived expectations from wider society that they should feel happy post-referendum. 

This is according to research from BeLonG To, a youth service for LGBTI+ young people that launched a campaign called Better Out Then In earlier this week, to encourage their members to seek help if, and when, they need it.

Jamie O’Herlihy, ambassador for the campaign, talks about her experiences dealing with her mental health when she was first coming out. 

She says that she had to come out three times: first as bisexual, then gay, and then finally as trans, which she said was hard on her mental health as each experience was isolating and lonely, even in spite of support from friends and family. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Roberts
andrew@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Thousand-year-old handbell with link to Saint Patrick goes on display in Ulster Museum
    20,935  25
    Fora
    1
    		Takeover on the horizon? Here's how it will impact your staff
    61  0
    The42
    1
    		53 scores and 90 minutes of action as Ballygunner defeat Ballyea in Munster club hurling thriller
    12,075  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		How Well Do You Remember the Biggest Pop Culture Moments of 2008?
    709  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Judge highlights 'disturbing disposal of body' in Kenneth OâBrien murder trial
    Judge highlights 'disturbing disposal of body' in Kenneth O’Brien murder trial
    Man who slashed Luas passenger in the face with a flick knife jailed for 5 years
    'I’m very concerned at reports regarding the bail situation': Garda review into Eoin Berkley case announced
    HEALTH
    'I was told I had cancer and would never walk again - I'm doing a 5k this week'
    'I was told I had cancer and would never walk again - I'm doing a 5k this week'
    New study suggests that diabetes medicine could be used to reduce effects of Alzheimer's disease
    Former HSE chief calls Simon Harris 'a frightened little boy'
    GARDAí
    Cocaine worth â¬4.6 million seized in Rosslare
    Cocaine worth €4.6 million seized in Rosslare
    Woman charged over man's death in Foxrock
    Teenage boy released without charge after woman is seriously injured in hit-and-run incident
    DUBLIN
    The duo behind Dublin's newest tourist attraction say its near-end was like 'sudden death'
    The duo behind Dublin's newest tourist attraction say its near-end was like 'sudden death'
    Kilkenny, Cork and Dublin stars land Player of the Year awards for 2018 exploits
    Poll: Do you use plastic bottles?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie