This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Thursday 31 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

What’s a must-watch, and what’s a miss? We tell you.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 31 Jan 2019, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 5,093 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4466880

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid? 

We take a look.

Burning

Source: The Upcoming/YouTube

What we know

This Korean movie – heavily lauded by critics – is based on a Haruki Murakami short story, and features a dark love triangle. 

What the critics say

  • “The larger, more agonizing question here, though, involves what it means to live in a divided, profoundly isolating world that relentlessly drives a wedge between the self and others.”- New York Times
  • “Everyone is hungry for something in Burning, the new film from South Korean master Lee Chang-dong. How that hunger manifests, and what hunger even signifies, is up for debate.” – RogerEbert.com

What’s it rated?

Can You Ever Forgive Me

Source: FoxSearchlight/YouTube

What we know

The great Melissa McCarthy and wonderful Richard E Grant star in this Oscar-nominated feature based on the true story of author Lee Israel. Down on her luck, Israel starts to make money by forging letters by legendary writers. 

What the critics say

  • “Loneliness, onscreen at least, tends to be a vibe, a #mood, a way of looking off into the distance as a certain kind of melancholy tune plays. In Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty’s screenplay, it’s a physical reality, a stench you live with until you are both used to it and loath to escape it.” – Vulture
  • “In the charming, fact-based Can You Ever Forgive Me? the character of Lee Israel allows for McCarthy’s comic skills to shine through, exemplified in an opening scene that quite perfectly sets up her irascible, heavy-drinking antiheroine as she gets fired from a day job she hates anyway.” - The Guardian

What’s it rated?

Capernaum

Source: Sony Pictures Classics/YouTube

What we know

In this mostly unscripted and improvised Lebanese drama, a 12-year-old boy who is sentenced for a violent crime sues his parents for neglect.

What the critics say

  • “Forced to become a shrewd materialist — in his interactions with adults he is almost always trying to make a deal or work an angle — he somehow clings to a sense of honor and a capacity for empathy.” – New York Times
  • “Proving herself an astonishingly accomplished director of non-professional performers as well as a measured storyteller, Labaki draws attention to the plight of children in Beirut’s slums and the Kafka-esque bind of people without ID cards.” – Variety

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:






  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'A tremendous loss': Tributes paid to priest who died in 'freak accident' at Laois parochial house
    91,364  21
    2
    		HSE to investigate alleged leak of patient's details after abortion at Dublin maternity hospital
    73,524  82
    3
    		Colder than Antarctica: People told to stay home in a dozen states as big freeze grips America
    61,438  59
    Fora
    1
    		'It's not just a man and his dog': Echelon's boss says negative 'myths' surround data centres
    292  0
    2
    		In the face of Brexit, Donegal fintech startup Cerebreon remains bullish on the UK
    177  0
    3
    		Most Christmas shoppers bought at least one gift online - but probably not through an Irish store
    67  0
    The42
    1
    		Another twist in the Premier League title race as Liverpool frustrated by Leicester
    36,410  91
    2
    		Henshaw's positional switch, Murray returns and more talking points
    26,724  75
    3
    		'Eddie Jones will be delighted that we’re not talking about his players' -- O'Driscoll
    25,830  9
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A debate over dog handling has broken out after last night's Operation Transformation
    7,804  0
    2
    		Love Island's Alexandra shared the aftermath of her CO2 peel, and it was harrowing
    4,022  0
    3
    		Beyoncé is giving free gig tickets to a fan for life if they go vegan... it's The Dredge
    3,246  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Taxi driver who stole €75k off elderly customer with dementia jailed for two years
    Taxi driver who stole €75k off elderly customer with dementia jailed for two years
    Molly and Tom Martens begin appeal against Jason Corbett murder convictions
    Bouncer found guilty of manslaughter of Galway publican who was beaten and bound in ladies toilet
    HSE
    HSE reports 25 deaths in flu season but says it appears to have hit its peak
    HSE reports 25 deaths in flu season but says it appears to have hit its peak
    National Children's Hospital Project 'highly unlikely’ to come in under €2 billion
    HSE to investigate alleged leak of patient's details after abortion at Dublin maternity hospital
    DUBLIN
    2017 and 2018 All-Ireland winning captain and Player of the Year to lead Dublin again
    2017 and 2018 All-Ireland winning captain and Player of the Year to lead Dublin again
    Water supply in parts of Dublin disrupted following burst water main
    'Residents are really pissed off': Dublin City Council plans expansion of city parking zones into suburbs
    STRIKE
    Psychiatric nurses begin overtime ban as INMO ends first 24-hour strike this morning
    Psychiatric nurses begin overtime ban as INMO ends first 24-hour strike this morning
    'The relationship between nurses and the HSE is like a bad marriage': Nurses on strike all over country
    Three-quarters of Irish people support nurses as 24-hour strike kicks off around the country

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie