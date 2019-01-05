This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 5 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mother-of-two and aspiring actress named locally as woman killed in Donegal stabbing

A man in his 20s has been arrested.

By Stephen Maguire Saturday 5 Jan 2019, 9:49 AM
19 minutes ago 4,859 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4424746
Jasmine McMonagle's photo from an online talent website.
Image: starnow.ie
Jasmine McMonagle's photo from an online talent website.
Jasmine McMonagle's photo from an online talent website.
Image: starnow.ie

A YOUNG MOTHER-of-two died after suffering suspected knife wounds in a vicious attack at her home in Co Donegal.

Jasmine McMonagle, an aspiring actress and model, was found dead at her home when elite members of the Gardaí’s Regional Response Unit stormed the house in Killygordon in the early hours of Friday morning.

The 27-year-old had contacted gardai just minutes beforehand to report a domestic disturbance at her home at Forest Park on the outskirts of the East Donegal village.

Ms McMonagle shared the home with her partner.

Gardai received the call from the distressed woman at 4.20am.

However, when they arrived at 4.47am, they were refused entry to the house at Forest Park on the outskirts of the East Donegal village.

At this stage, there was an altercation and it is understood a garda was attacked.

A decision was then made to call in the Regional Response Unit who arrived on scene a short time later.

A man was arrested at around 7.30am and taken to Letterkenny Garda Station.

The couple’s two children, aged seven and one, were taken to be cared for by family members.

At Letterkenny Garda station, the arrested man was treated by a psychiatrist and is currently being interviewed by gardai.

He can be held for up to 48 hours without being charged.

The scene of the attack was preserved by gardai.

Gardai also carried out door-to-door enquiries yesterday afternoon to determine if neighbours may have witnessed anything that may help their investigation.

Both the state pathologist Linda Mulligan and members of the Garda Technical Bureau from Dublin arrived at the scene of the incident yesterday afternoon.

At around 3pm the body of the woman was removed to Letterkenny General Hospital.

Neighbours have reacted with shock to the death of the woman, who is originally from the border town of Castlefinn.

Neighbour Damian Scanlon, who lives directly across from the scene of the incident, said he was awoken by shouting and screaming at around 5am.

“There was a lot of garda activity but I just thought it was a party or something so I went back to bed.

I awoke again after 7am and this time I saw gardai everywhere including guys with shields and helmets. All of a sudden I saw them burst in the front door and then this fella out and they were shouting at him to “Get on the grass, get on the grass” or something like that.

“A while later I saw a garda taking a child out in his arms and I saw another child with another garda at the front door.

“It was all very dramatic and you just don’t expect it to happen in your own estate and especially in Donegal.”

Local county councillor, Gary Doherty, who is from the same village as Ms McMonagle said the incident was just tragic.

“The whole community is in shock at the tragic news coming from Killygordon this morning.

My deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the young woman who has sadly lost her life so prematurely.”

Inspector Michael Harrison gave a brief statement on behalf of gardai outside Letterkenny Garda station yesterday afternoon.

“Gardai are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman at Forest Park, Killygordon, Co Donegal this morning,” he said.

“The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The office of the State Pathologist has been informed and is currently en route to the scene.”

“The assistance of the Garda Technical Bureau has been requested and we expect them to be at the scene sometime this afternoon.”

“A man in his twenties has been arrested and is currently being detained under the terms of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.”

“At this stage of the investigation, I’m not in a position to answer any further questions or make any more statements.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen Maguire

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Student dies after falling from Cliffs of Moher while taking a photo
    80,943  57
    2
    		Five teenage girls die and one man injured after fire breaks out in Polish escape room
    52,035  9
    3
    		'I've got some good news': Northern Irish couple named as €130m EuroMillion winners
    48,585  59
    Fora
    1
    		A major new Halloween festival is tipped to be bigger than New Year's Eve
    290  0
    2
    		We asked entrepreneurs for the best advice they ever received. Here's what they said
    160  0
    The42
    1
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    28,311  16
    2
    		New kids on the block! Returning James Horan names first Mayo team for FBD League opener against Leitrim
    25,297  18
    3
    		Busy day as Liverpool and England duo move to Bournemouth
    23,056  25
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Kevin Hart's appearance on Ellen just proves how unwilling he is to take responsibility for his comments
    11,405  7
    2
    		I hear you're a racist now, Penelope: Instagram has it out for a six-year-old
    8,701  1
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    4,081  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Derry woman in wrangle with UK Home Office fears Brexit could complicate her immigration case
    Derry woman in wrangle with UK Home Office fears Brexit could complicate her immigration case
    If there is a Brexit deal - what trade agreements can UK businesses expect?
    DUP: 'It is becoming clearer by the day that no one is ever going to build a border'
    HSE
    HSE urges people to get vaccinated as at least 2 die after contracting H1N1 flu virus
    HSE urges people to get vaccinated as at least 2 die after contracting H1N1 flu virus
    HIV diagnoses reached a record high last year in Ireland
    HSE warning over 'my options' unplanned pregnancy websites with anti-abortion message
    HEALTH
    Guide suggests not enough evidence that screen time is harmful to children's health
    Guide suggests not enough evidence that screen time is harmful to children's health
    Opinion: The key to the trolley crisis lies in a statutory right to access home care
    Opinion: 'Nobody should have to live like this - I need more care to meet my basic needs'
    GARDAí
    Mother-of-two and aspiring actress named locally as woman killed in Donegal stabbing
    Mother-of-two and aspiring actress named locally as woman killed in Donegal stabbing
    938 drivers arrested on suspicion of driving under influence of drink or drugs since start of December
    Death of woman being investigated by gardaí in Co Donegal

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie