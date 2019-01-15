This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 15 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kidnapping suspect 'kept teenager under bed for nearly three months' after shooting her parents

When Jake Thomas Patterson left the remote cabin on the 88th day of her captivity, Jayme Closs finally made a break for freedom.

By Associated Press Tuesday 15 Jan 2019, 1:32 PM
47 minutes ago 6,810 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4441010
Jake Patterson appeared with his attorney in jail via video.
Jake Patterson appeared with his attorney in jail via video.
Jake Patterson appeared with his attorney in jail via video.

FOR NEARLY THREE months, 13-year-old Jayme Closs was forced to hide in a 2½-foot space beneath her kidnapper’s bed, going without food, water or a bathroom for hours, too terrified to flee from a man she knew had fatally shot both of her parents.

But when Jake Thomas Patterson left the remote cabin on the 88th day of her captivity, she finally made a break for freedom, authorities said. She put on Patterson’s runners so hastily that they ended up on the wrong feet. After a neighbour called 911, Patterson was captured as he drove around the rural area searching for her.

“She’s 13 years old, and if you read the criminal complaint, you can see the amount of control that he was exerting over her,” Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright said.

And at some point, she found it within herself at 13 years old to say, ‘I’m going to get myself out of this situation.’ I think it’s incredible.

Charged

Two Dead Child Missing Jake Patterson appeared with his attorney in jail via video. Source: Richard Tsong-Taatarii

The complaint filed yesterday offered the most detailed account yet of the attack on the Closs couple and the cruel conditions under which their daughter was held.

Patterson, 21, was charged yesterday with two counts of intentional homicide, one count of kidnapping and one count of armed burglary. A judge set his bail at $5 million cash. Prosecutors say more charges could come later.

His defence attorneys, Charles Glynn and Richard Jones, have said they might seek a change of venue.

“It’s been an emotional time for this community and a difficult time for this community. We don’t take that lightly. But we have a job to do in protecting our client,” Jones said.

Patterson’s relatives, including his father, Patrick, declined to comment after his initial court hearing.

The suspect grew up an hour north of Barron, which is about 144 kilometres northeast of Minneapolis. He graduated from high school in May 2015 and joined the Marines. He lasted a month before he washed out after failing to meet “expectations and standards,” a Marine spokeswoman said. She did not elaborate.

‘The girl he was going to take’

Two Dead Child Missing Source: AP

According to the complaint: Patterson was working at a cheese factory west of Barron when he stopped behind a school bus on his way to work and saw Jayme getting on. He decided then that she “was the girl he was going to take”.

He made two trips to her home meaning to kidnap her but broke off both attempts because he thought too many people were at the house. He returned to the home a third time on 15 October.

Dressed almost entirely in black and wearing a face mask and gloves, he armed himself with a shotgun. He told detectives he attached stolen licence plates to his car so police would not be able to track him. He disabled the dome light, removed a cord that allowed the trunk to be opened from inside and coasted down the Closs driveway with his lights off just before 1am.

Jayme told police that her dog began to bark. She woke her parents. Her father went to the front door while she and her mother hid in the bathroom, hugging each other in the bathtub with the shower curtain pulled closed.

Hearing a shotgun blast, Jayme said she knew her father was dead. Patterson told investigators he shot James Closs through the front door, then blew the lock apart with a second blast.

Two Dead Child Missing Source: AP

He battered down the door to the bathroom, then pulled out a roll of black duct tape and demanded Denise Closs tape her daughter’s mouth shut. When Denise struggled to do it, he took the tape from her and did it himself. He taped the girl’s hands behind her back and taped her ankles together, pulled her out of the bathroom and then shot her mother in the head, the complaint said.

The entire attack took four minutes, he said, according to the complaint.

Patterson dragged Jayme outside, nearly slipping in the blood on the floor. He pulled her across the yard and threw her in his trunk. Squad cars racing to the Closs residence passed him on the highway. Jayme told police she could hear the sirens. He told detectives he would have opened fire if officers had tried to stop him.

He took her to his cabin in Gordon, a township of 645 people in thickly forested Douglas County. He told police he ordered a weeping Jayme to strip and dress in his sister’s pajamas, saying he had to get rid of the evidence. He then threw her clothes into a fireplace in the cabin’s basement.

It’s unclear what Patterson may have done to her over the months she spent in the cabin. Prosecutors have not charged him with sexual assault, and the charging documents do not say he ever attempted that.

He told investigators that whenever he left the cabin or people visited him, he forced Jayme to crawl into the narrow space under his twin bed. He slid tote boxes and weights against the side of the bed so she could not see out and to make it harder for her to wriggle free.

He said Jayme tried to get out twice. The first time he screamed and banged the wall and made her so scared that he thought she would never try it again. Whenever he left the house, he told her “bad things would happen” if she tried to leave. During the Christmas holidays he left, forcing Jayme to endure 12 hours under the bed without a bathroom break, according to the complaint.

On Thursday he left again. He returned to find Jayme gone. He found her tracks and was out looking for her when police stopped him .

Patterson is due back in court on 6 February.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Government won't release Public Services Card report due to 'public interest' fears
    83,638  102
    2
    		Gardaí probe south Dublin sex attack after teenager says she was followed and assaulted
    61,733  26
    3
    		Controversial 'McJesus' sculpture causes outrage and protests by Israeli Christians
    51,987  76
    Fora
    1
    		Over two years after a Brexit scare, forklift maker Combilift is forecasting double-digit UK growth
    686  0
    2
    		Irish-founded media firm Storyful has shut its Hong Kong office as it lays off staff
    591  0
    3
    		We're teaming up with Griffith College to give one reader an online MBA scholarship
    387  0
    The42
    1
    		Cork star says camogie has become 'boring to play' and 'boring to watch'
    39,172  19
    2
    		Racing 'strongly condemn racist insults' against Zebo during Ulster game
    28,026  108
    3
    		Here's what your province needs from the final round of European pool matches
    27,752  7
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Mary Queen of Scots director Josie Rourke explained the menstruation scene Saoirse Ronan was praising last week
    7,367  2
    2
    		Turns out the Celebrity Big Brother US lineup is nearly as good as that fake 'leaked' version
    5,686  0
    3
    		Let Dwayne Johnson's 'snowflake generation' comments be a reminder not to believe everything you read online
    5,070  5

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Kidnapping suspect 'kept teenager under bed for nearly three months' after shooting her parents
    Kidnapping suspect 'kept teenager under bed for nearly three months' after shooting her parents
    Man sentenced to 12 years for abusing daughter for three years while she was a young teenager
    Man who gave partner 'merciless beating' and abducted her child has sentenced increased to three years
    HEALTH
    'This doesn't need to continue': Concerns over 'worrying' rise in lung cancer diagnoses made in A&amp;E
    'This doesn't need to continue': Concerns over 'worrying' rise in lung cancer diagnoses made in A&E
    'All talk and no action': Vicky Phelan strongly criticises Varadkar over handling of CervicalCheck scandal
    Here are just some of the problems facing the Taoiseach as TDs head back to the Dáíl
    GARDAí
    Woman (19) dies after car collides with tree
    Woman (19) dies after car collides with tree
    Garda who talked to armed man for seven hours awarded €25k compensation
    Have you seen Dylan? Gardaí appeal for information over missing 18-year-old
    EU
    Over 100 Irish 18-year-olds awarded free interrail pass to travel around Europe
    Over 100 Irish 18-year-olds awarded free interrail pass to travel around Europe
    'No deal’ Brexit would have 'devastating economic consequences' in Ireland
    'She's in office, but not in power': What could happen if Theresa May's Brexit deal fails?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie