This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 14 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Last-minute letters between Theresa May and two EU leaders have been published

On the eve of the Brexit vote, this letter is hoped to offer enough reassurance to pass Theresa May’s deal.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 14 Jan 2019, 11:17 AM
55 minutes ago 8,646 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4438736
Image: grainne
Image: grainne

THE PRESIDENT OF the European Council Donald Tusk and the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker have published their “reassurance” letter to UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

On the eve of the vote on the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, May is looking likely to lose the vote, with an audit by the Guardian predicting she will lose by 423 votes to 216.

This letter from Juncker and Barnier was hoped to offer enough reassurance in order to get the deal over the line, particularly by offering clarification on the backstop.

The letter is in response to a letter from Theresa May to the two leaders, which has also been published this morning.

On the backstop, Juncker and Barnier said that if the backstop were to come into force that it would be a “suboptimal trading agreement for both sides”.

The letter also says that the Withdrawal Agreement and backstop “do not affect or supersede the provisions of the Good Friday or Belfast Agreement… in any way whatsoever”.

It also does not “extend regulatory alignment with European Union law in Northern Ireland beyond what is strictly necessary to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland”.

In an effort to soothe Brexiteers’ concerns about the timeframe of the backstop, the EU leaders confirm that the backstop would be temporary:

Were the backstop to enter into force in whole or in part, it is intended to apply only temporarily, unless and until it is superseded by a subsequent agreement.

“The European Council also said that, if the backstop were nevertheless to be triggered (sic), it would only apply temporarily, unless and until it is superseded by a subsequent agreement that ensures that a hard border is avoided.”

letter JCJ

It adds that the EU cannot agree to anything that would “change” or would be “inconsistent” with the Withdrawal Agreement, but they could clarify their understanding of the existing agreement.

The letter goes on to ensure that if the Withdrawal Agreement is passed, that negotiations on trade and the future relationship will begin quickly:

“As regards the European Commission, we will set up the negotiating structure for these negotiations directly after signature to ensure that formal negotiations can start as soon as possible after the withdrawal agreement of the United Kingdom.”

“The European Commission also shares your intentions for the future relationship to be in place as quickly as possible. Given our joint commitment to using best endeavours to conclude before the end of 2020 a subsequent agreement, which supersedes the Protocol in whole or in part, the Commission is determined to give priority in our work programme to the discussion of proposals that might replace the backstop with alternative arrangements.”

Interestingly, the letter says that the backstop does not have to be the template for the future.

 

In this context, facilitative arrangements and technologies will be considered. Any arrangements which supercede the Protocol are not required to replicate its provisions in any respect, provided that the underlying objectives continue to be met.

How likely is this to change MPs’ minds?

Theresa May factory Source: Sky News

Speaking to reporters at a press conference at a factory in Stoke, Theresa May said that she had achieved assurances from some MPs that they would vote in favour of her deal despite having previous doubts about it.

“…Having heard MPs during the debate, we have achieved these letters which do give further confidence to members of Parliament and about both sides not wanting to use the backstop.”

She said that no one had come up with an alternative plan to her Brexit deal, reiterating previous comments that she made that her deal was “the only deal on the table”.

When asked whether Article 50 was extended until June, she said that “we are leaving on 29 March”. The letter from Juncker and Barnier offered assurances that the EU could ratify the deal in time for this date if it is approved tomorrow.

When asked whether her deal actually delivered the Brexit that people voted for on 29 March, she said that it did on the basis that it “took control” of immigration and their own money, delivered on an independent trade policy, and took them out of the Common Agricultural Policy and the Common Fisheries Policy.

In her letter to Juncker and Barnier, May said that “discussions of the backstop has also exposed some misunderstandings about how it would work if it were ever to be used”.

“…Any checks needed for goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland would be minimised, mainly carried out away from ports and airports, and performed by UK officials.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Nobel Prize winner who helped discover DNA's shape stripped of titles over 'reprehensible' race remarks
    75,447  127
    2
    		West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    46,592  99
    3
    		'The wall won't get built': Republicans warn Donald Trump against state of emergency over border wall
    37,931  83
    Fora
    1
    		In its second act, rebooted food-waste startup Obeo is ready to take on new markets
    248  0
    2
    		Why managers should drop the macho attitude and make work a 'psychologically safe' place
    221  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Tottenham v Man United, Premier League
    54,700  50
    2
    		Ulster Rugby vow to 'robustly investigate any complaints' after Simon Zebo says he was abused by fans
    48,609  137
    3
    		'All I did was throw a c-bomb into the mix but if your face doesn’t fit you're cast out'
    37,024  6
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Beauty Q: Which part of your body do you match your foundation to?
    7,376  0
    2
    		Chris Pratt has just announced his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger... it's The Dredge
    4,438  0
    3
    		20 LGBTQ movies and TV shows to look out for in the first half of 2019
    3,879  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Man in his 70s dies after 4x4 hits ditch
    Man in his 70s dies after 4x4 hits ditch
    Second man to appear in court over Strokestown eviction incident
    Senior Kinahan figure arrested at UK airport as part of probe into supply of drugs and firearms to Ireland
    FRANCE
    Fourth person confirmed dead in Paris bakery explosion after body found in rubble
    Fourth person confirmed dead in Paris bakery explosion after body found in rubble
    'Macron out': Tens of thousands of 'yellow vest' protesters march in France
    Third person confirmed dead following powerful explosion at Paris bakery
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Should Irish be compulsory in schools?
    Poll: Should Irish be compulsory in schools?
    Poll: Are you worried about a no-deal Brexit?
    Poll: Do you support nurses and midwives going on strike?
    LEO VARADKAR
    'All talk and no action': Vicky Phelan strongly criticises Varadkar over handling of CervicalCheck scandal
    'All talk and no action': Vicky Phelan strongly criticises Varadkar over handling of CervicalCheck scandal
    Here are just some of the problems facing the Taoiseach as TDs head back to the Dáíl
    'Yellow Vest' protesters attempt to block traffic near Port Tunnel in Dublin

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie