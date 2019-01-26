Remains found on Donegal beach confirmed to be missing 72-year-old woman

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE discovery of human remains on a beach in Co Donegal have now confirmed they are that of Jean McGahey.

The 72-year-old was reported missing in Derry on the 18 November 2018 and was last seen in Buncrana the following day.

A member of the public discovered her remains on a beach in Leenan, Clonmany on Wednesday. She was later removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem was carried out by the State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster.

Following the post-mortem, profiling was carried out at the forensic science laboratory along with formal identification.

Foul play is not suspected in the case and a file will now be prepared for the Coroner.