Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 26 January, 2019
Remains found on Donegal beach confirmed to be missing 72-year-old woman

Foul play is not suspected in the case.

By Adam Daly Saturday 26 Jan 2019, 1:40 PM
1 hour ago 9,569 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4461089
Jean McGahey
Image: PSNI
Jean McGahey
Jean McGahey
Image: PSNI

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE discovery of human remains on a beach in Co Donegal have now confirmed they are that of Jean McGahey. 

The 72-year-old was reported missing in Derry on the 18 November 2018 and was last seen in Buncrana the following day. 

A member of the public discovered her remains on a beach in Leenan, Clonmany on Wednesday. She was later removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem was carried out by the State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster.

Following the post-mortem, profiling was carried out at the forensic science laboratory along with formal identification.

Foul play is not suspected in the case and a file will now be prepared for the Coroner.

