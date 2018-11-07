This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 7 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US attorney general Jeff Sessions is resigning at Trump's request

Donald Trump announced that Sessions’ chief of staff Matthew G Whitaker will be the Acting Attorney General.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 7 Nov 2018, 8:15 PM
29 minutes ago 15,241 Views 18 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4328382

Updated 13 minutes ago

US Chinese Spying Source: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

US ATTORNEY GENERAL Jeff Sessions has announced that he’s resigning.

He said that he’s resigning at the request of President Donald Trump. “At your request I am submitting my resignation,” Sessions wrote.

In his letter, he details the achievements during his time in office, claiming to prosecute “the largest number of violent offenders and firearm defendants in our country’s history”.

He thanked the men and women who worked in law enforcement and said that he’s had “no greater honour than to serve alongside them”.

Trump has tweeted out his response to the announcement.

“We are pleased to announce that Matthew G Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States. He will serve our country well.

We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service, and wish him well! A permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date.

The move raises questions over the future of the Mueller investigation into Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

In August 2017, Whitaker wrote an opinion article for CNN that claimed that the Mueller investigation had gone too far.
“It does not take a lawyer or even a former federal prosecutor like myself to conclude that investigating Donald Trump’s finances or his family’s finances falls completely outside of the realm of his 2016 campaign and allegations that the campaign coordinated with the Russian government or anyone else.”

He argued that the scope of Mueller’s investigation should be limited.

“[If it isn't], then Mueller’s investigation will eventually start to look like a political fishing expedition. This would not only be out of character for a respected figure like Mueller, but also could be damaging to the President of the United States and his family — and by extension, to the country.”

The announcement comes hours after Trump’s Republicans lost control of the House of Representatives, but increased their majority in the Senate.

- with reporting from AFP

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		No big upsets as Trump's Republicans keep Senate and Democrats take House
    63,868  132
    2
    		'Supervet' Noel Fitzpatrick stops traffic to rescue swan on his way to RTÉ
    62,069  43
    3
    		Nurses and doctors should not be on Christmas holidays in the first weeks of January - Taoiseach
    57,711  117
    Fora
    1
    		Commission-hungry delivery services will be the top 'disruptor' for Irish restaurants and cafés
    288  0
    2
    		Pat Phelan says his new cosmetic clinic chain could be a 'half-billion-dollar business'
    175  0
    3
    		Ireland would be seen as a much pricier destination without Airbnb, tourism officials say
    95  0
    The42
    1
    		Joe Schmidt's Ireland: Increasingly big in New Zealand
    50,243  46
    2
    		'He would accept that it's more difficult to play for England than for us'
    34,319  31
    3
    		'When someone goes over to England and comes back to Ireland quickly, it's not the perfect recipe for international football'
    25,940  35
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Jack Whitehall and Kate Beckinsale have been caught out shifting... it's The Dredge
    6,453  1
    2
    		For the love of God, please stop sharing Sinéad O'Connor's tweets about white people
    6,199  7
    3
    		Dear Fifi: My friend with benefits is messing me around - and unfortunately I'm in love with her
    3,375  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Schoolgirl whose mother is being prosecuted for buying abortion pills 'is potential victim of crime'
    Schoolgirl whose mother is being prosecuted for buying abortion pills 'is potential victim of crime'
    Judge dismisses former Garda Commissioner O'Sullivan's defamation application
    Garda convicted over possessing child pornography images
    GARDAí
    Remains of Gussie Shanahan, who went missing 18 years ago, to be laid to rest this weekend
    Remains of Gussie Shanahan, who went missing 18 years ago, to be laid to rest this weekend
    Alleged IRA bomber told gardaí he believed 'DUP and not the DPP' decided to charge him over 1972 bombing
    Gardaí issue urgent appeal for info as house searched in Giedre Raguckaite murder probe
    DUBLIN
    GardaÃ­ ask for help in finding Laois teenager missing for 10 days
    Gardaí ask for help in finding Laois teenager missing for 10 days
    'Rough sleeper' found dead on Dublin City Centre street
    All-Ireland champions Dublin and Meath to face off in fundraiser for injured Liverpool fan
    COURT
    Remaining motorists affected by Setanta Insurance collapse should get their money by Christmas
    Remaining motorists affected by Setanta Insurance collapse should get their money by Christmas
    US mail bomb suspect appears in New York court
    Teenager 'removed from classroom and questioned by police' over abortion pills

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie