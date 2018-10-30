Jennifer Zamparelli announced as the new co-host for Dancing with the Stars

RTÉ HAS CONFIRMED that Jennifer Zamparelli will be the new co-host for its show Dancing With The Stars.

She will join Nicky Byrne for the Irish edition’s third series in the New Year, replacing Amanda Byram who had co-hosted the first two series.

In January, 11 new famous faces will partnered up with professional dancers to try to waltz and tango their way to the crown.

The announcement was made this morning on RTÉ 2FM’s Breakfast Republic that Zamparelli, well-known for shows such as Bridget and Eamon, would be co-hosting the show.

She said that she “can’t wait to get [her] glam on and start entertaining the nation on Sunday night”.

Zamparelli added that there was no one better to do it with than the “fabulous” Nicky Byrne.

John McHugh, Group Head of Entertainment, RTÉ said: “We’re really looking forward to seeing Jennifer bring her much-loved and unique style to the show in the New Year.”