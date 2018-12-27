'Generous, intelligent, larger than life': Tributes paid to actor Jer O'Leary following his death

Irish actor Jer O’Leary, who was known for his portayal of James Larkin

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to the Dublin actor Jer O’Leary, following the announcement of his death.

The folklorist and activist was best known for his stage role as trade union leader Jim Larkin as well as a number of screen performances.

He rose to prominence in Jim Sheridan and John Arden’s 1975 play The Non-Stop Connolly Show, and later starred in The Risen People.

He also starred in dozens of films, including The Field, Michael Collins, In The Name of the Father, Braveheart and My Left Foot while his television roles included Game of Thrones and Ballykissangel.

News of O’Leary’s death attracted sympathy from across the political spectrum.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald called him a “generous, intelligent and larger-than-life personality” and said Dublin would not be the same without him.

O’Leary’s friend, the former Labour TD Joe Costello, called him a “great actor and great character” who brought history to life, while Fianna Fáil Arts, Culture and Heritage spokeswoman Niamh Smyth expressed sadness at news of his death.

Sad to hear of the death of my good friend, Jer O’Leary,aka ‘Big Jim Larkin’from the North Strand. Great actor and great character,he brought history to life. Ar dheis de go raibh a n-anam https://t.co/dJnVlrhqQv — Joe Costello (@JoeCostelloIE) December 27, 2018 Source: Joe Costello /Twitter

Meanwhile, SIPTU deputy general secretary, Ethel Buckley expressed her condolences to O’Leary’s family, citing his “immense contribution to the culture of trade unionism in Ireland” through his artistic endeavours.

“His work will live on and continue to inspire future generations of trade union activists,” Buckley added.

According to The Irish Times, O’Leary was predeceased by his wife Eithne and son Diarmuid, and survived by his daughters Norah and Clare and sisters Margaret and Carmel.