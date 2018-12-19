This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Jeremy Corbyn denies he muttered 'stupid woman' at Theresa May

He said he mouthed “stupid people”.

By AFP Wednesday 19 Dec 2018, 1:42 PM
3 hours ago 14,260 Views 40 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4405165

BRITISH OPPOSITION LEADER Jeremy Corbyn has denied apparently muttering “stupid woman” at Prime Minister Theresa May during a heated exchange in parliament over her delaying tactics on Brexit.

The Labour Party leader could be seen mouth two words in response to May making a joke about his failure to demand a no-confidence vote against her government after he had accused her of leading the country “into a national crisis”.

His spokesperson said that the words were not “stupid woman” but “stupid people”.

Conservative MPs shouted “disgraceful” when the allegations were first raised after the angry exchanges, and May herself was asked what she thought of the supposed comment.

“I think that everybody in this House, particularly in this 100th year of women getting the vote, should be encouraging women to come into this chamber and to stand in this chamber and should therefore use appropriate language in this chamber when they are referring to female members,” she said.

Prime Minister's Questions Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Several Conservative MPs said the alleged comment was a reflection of abusive language faced by many female politicians and a culture of bullying in parliament that has become a focus for concern in recent months.

One reporter played the video for percussionist Evelyn Glennie, who is deaf and can lip read:

Parliament speaker John Bercow said he did not see the incident himself but, if true, the allegation meant that Corbyn would have to apologise in front of parliament.

“It is incumbent upon all members of this House to operate in accordance with its best conversion… If a member has failed to do so that member has a duty to apologise,” he said.

Bercow, who has himself been accusing of bullying and using abusive language, said he would also look at video evidence and seek professional advice on the alleged incident.

- © AFP, 2018 - Additional reporting Aoife Barry

