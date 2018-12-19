Jeremy Corbyn denies he muttered 'stupid woman' at Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn appears to mouth 'stupid woman' at Theresa May after she said the Labour party "aren't impressed" with their leader's stance on Brexit.



Follow live politics updates here: https://t.co/DnhVvV2UPl pic.twitter.com/zhmW9n1caN — Sky News Politics (@SkyNewsPolitics) December 19, 2018 Source: Sky News Politics /Twitter

BRITISH OPPOSITION LEADER Jeremy Corbyn has denied apparently muttering “stupid woman” at Prime Minister Theresa May during a heated exchange in parliament over her delaying tactics on Brexit.

The Labour Party leader could be seen mouth two words in response to May making a joke about his failure to demand a no-confidence vote against her government after he had accused her of leading the country “into a national crisis”.

His spokesperson said that the words were not “stupid woman” but “stupid people”.

Corbyn’s spokesman: “he did not call her a stupid woman, so I don’t think there are any grounds for an apology”. Says JC said “stupid people”. — Heather Stewart (@GuardianHeather) December 19, 2018 Source: Heather Stewart /Twitter

“Lip-reading in these circumstances is always difficult”, says JC’s spokesman. “He is clear that he didn’t say stupid woman”. People claiming he did, should “account for themselves”. — Heather Stewart (@GuardianHeather) December 19, 2018 Source: Heather Stewart /Twitter

Conservative MPs shouted “disgraceful” when the allegations were first raised after the angry exchanges, and May herself was asked what she thought of the supposed comment.

“I think that everybody in this House, particularly in this 100th year of women getting the vote, should be encouraging women to come into this chamber and to stand in this chamber and should therefore use appropriate language in this chamber when they are referring to female members,” she said.

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Several Conservative MPs said the alleged comment was a reflection of abusive language faced by many female politicians and a culture of bullying in parliament that has become a focus for concern in recent months.

One reporter played the video for percussionist Evelyn Glennie, who is deaf and can lip read:

I just showed Evelyn Glennie, the famous percussionist, the footage of Jeremy Corbyn in the Commons. She's deaf and can lip read.

She wasn't aware of the story and her interpretation of what he said was "stupid woman". She says she's very certain.@theJeremyVine @BBCPolitics — Tim Johns (@timoncheese) December 19, 2018 Source: Tim Johns /Twitter

Parliament speaker John Bercow said he did not see the incident himself but, if true, the allegation meant that Corbyn would have to apologise in front of parliament.

“It is incumbent upon all members of this House to operate in accordance with its best conversion… If a member has failed to do so that member has a duty to apologise,” he said.

Bercow, who has himself been accusing of bullying and using abusive language, said he would also look at video evidence and seek professional advice on the alleged incident.

- © AFP, 2018 - Additional reporting Aoife Barry