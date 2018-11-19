This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 19 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

White House restores CNN reporter's credentials, warning he must abide by new rules

CNN said it was dropping its lawsuit on Acosta’s access.

By AFP Monday 19 Nov 2018, 9:56 PM
1 hour ago 9,230 Views 30 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4348330
US president Donald Trump and CNN's Jim Acosta
Image: Evan Vucci via PA Images
US president Donald Trump and CNN's Jim Acosta
US president Donald Trump and CNN's Jim Acosta
Image: Evan Vucci via PA Images

Updated 48 minutes ago

THE WHITE HOUSE has said it restored in full the media credentials of CNN reporter Jim Acosta, ending a contentious legal battle, but also warned that he may be ejected again if he fails to abide by new rules being implemented for media events with the US president.

CNN said it was dropping its lawsuit on Acosta’s access, a case that raised concerns over constitutional rights for the press.

“Today the @WhiteHouse fully restored @Acosta’s press pass,” CNN said on Twitter.

“As a result, our lawsuit is no longer necessary. We look forward to continuing to cover the White House.”

The White House said it also issued new rules that call for journalists to “ask a single question” and then “yield the floor”. Follow-up questions will only be taken “at the discretion of the president or other White House official”.

“We have created these rules with a degree of regret,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement. 

We would have greatly preferred to continue hosting White House press conferences in reliance on a set of understood professional norms… But, given the position taken by CNN, we now feel obligated to replace previously shared practices with explicit rules.

Sanders added that “a more elaborate and comprehensive set of rules might need to be devised” for interactions with the president outside the White House, but that it is holding back for now “in the hope that professional journalistic norms will suffice to regulate conduct in those places”.

Acosta returned to the White House on Friday following a court order from a judge hearing CNN’s lawsuit alleging that Acosta’s ejection after a heated exchange with US president Donald Trump violated constitutional free press guarantees.

CNN’s suit was backed by major media organisations, including Trump favourite Fox News.

In last week’s order, US District Judge Timothy Kelly ruled that the White House must readmit Acosta because it failed to give the journalist “due process” while reserving judgment on questions of press freedom and constitutional rights.

On Friday, Trump said that “rules and regulations” were being drafted to govern news conferences, where the president or his representatives often accuse journalists – Acosta in particular — of being overly hostile.

Trump critics point out that the president frequently speaks harshly to reporters, for example, last week telling another CNN correspondent several times that her question was “stupid”.

© AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Ministers offer condolences to family of Irish soccer fan who died in Copenhagen
    102,929  17
    2
    		Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne charged with sexual assault during a train journey
    41,319  0
    3
    		Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    39,346  35
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you think the government is wrong to favour fibre for the National Broadband Plan?
    268  0
    2
    		Dublin-based Inflazome has secured €40m to take its commercially 'risky' drugs to trials
    143  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Denmark vs Ireland, Uefa Nations League
    56,977  57
    2
    		The story behind this iconic photo of Jacob Stockdale's match-winning try
    44,857  20
    3
    		'It’s a bit special at home and a bit special because of what happened in 2013'
    29,670  23
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Piers Morgan's scathing assessment of Little Mix's Strip has proven their point
    10,289  2
    2
    		ITV, please stop beating a dead horse: The X Factor has been doomed for years
    6,654  0
    3
    		Cheryl Cole asked Piers Morgan to pose naked for her live drawing class...it's The Dredge
    3,610  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CRIME
    Limerick man jailed for 17 years for raping and forming sexual relationship with teenager
    Limerick man jailed for 17 years for raping and forming sexual relationship with teenager
    'Bring justice to the family': Appeal six years on from murder of Robert Sheehan in hotel carpark
    CAB raids seven premises in crackdown on suspected stolen car gang and money launderers
    COURTS
    Man jailed for selling â¬40 worth of cocaine to undercover gardaÃ­
    Man jailed for selling €40 worth of cocaine to undercover gardaí
    'You sent me home bleeding, traumatised ... but I'm a survivor': Leona O’Callaghan's powerful victim impact statement
    Victim tells court of terror as Patrick Nevin set to be sentenced for attacks on women he met through Tinder
    DUBLIN
    Men arrested as part of money laundering investigation released without charge
    Men arrested as part of money laundering investigation released without charge
    Two killer whales spotted off the coast of Dublin
    Appeal launched to help locate whereabouts of missing 16-year-old Donna Marie Maughan

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie