JK Rowling sues her former personal assistant over alleged unauthorised shopping sprees

JK ROWLING HAS launched a legal claim against her former personal assistant for allegedly using the author’s money to go on unauthorised shopping sprees.

The Harry Potter writer has claimed that her former employee – who worked for her from February 2014 until April 2017 – used her funds to buy cosmetics and gifts, the BBC has reported.

The 35-year-old former PA has denied the claims made by Rowling that she broke strict working rules.

According to legal papers seen by the BBC, the assistant wrongly benefited to the value of £23,696.32 by spending on a business credit card and taking Harry Potter memorabilia.

A spokesperson for Rowling confirmed to the BBC that legal action has been taken against the 35-year-old “following her dismissal for gross misconduct involving a substantial breach of trust”.

It is claimed that the former PA bought two cats worth £1,200 and took £7,742 worth of foreign money from a safe, without Rowling’s “knowledge or consent”.