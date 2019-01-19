This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 19 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Teenager (15) questioned over two Kinahan feud murders received over 10 juvenile cautions

Sources said that the JLO system is too lenient.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 19 Jan 2019, 7:15 AM
1 hour ago 6,184 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4447206
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

A YOUNG TEENAGER questioned twice in relation to Kinahan murders and suspected of being a “driver for hire” has received the benefit of at least 10 juvenile liaison officers, TheJournal.ie has learned as sources describe the current system as “merely papering over the cracks” of the previous, problematic one.

The child first came to the attention of gardaí for drug dealing when he was just 12 years old. 

This week, a damning garda report detailed how nearly 8,000 crimes committed by juveniles were not prosecuted or progressed due to the failings of the Juvenile Diversion Programme. 

Problems with the management of the scheme began after it moved from a paper-based system to the Garda PULSE network in 2010.

Under the computer-based system, an automatic referral to the youth diversion scheme was sent whenever an officer entered a crime and recorded the suspect as being between the ages of 12 and 18. The JLO then had to make a decision on eligibility. If the suspect was not suitable for the scheme, individual JLOs had to contact the original arresting garda to inform them and that a prosecution should be pursued. 

It is believed that the workload created by having to create a referral for each offence, for each offender, ground the system to a halt. The offenders’ cases lingered until a point where their offences – even if rediscovered – could no longer be prosecuted as they exceeded the statute of limitation.

Actions have since been taken to remedy the problems. But sources have told TheJournal.ie that it is still a “shambles” and there are regularly children who have received more than 10 cautions and who gardaí believe to be involved in serious criminality. 

Under the current system, a senior officer in the area the crime took place now needs to sign off on whether or not a reported crime is referred to the force’s youth diversion office. 

Many within the force believe the JLO system is too lenient and that it is easier for officers to accept the person into the system than returning them for full prosecution.

Kinahan feud links

In one case known to TheJournal.ie, a teen based in the north inner city of Dublin is known as a “youth for hire” and is used by many gangs, including the Kinahan cartel, to drive for them. A number of gardaí have identified him as being part of the cartel’s young members. 

Despite garda fears for his and the public’s safety, he continues to rack up JLO referrals. He has been apprehended for drug dealing, assault, car theft, public order offences and aggravated burglary. In recent months, he was arrested again for drug dealing. 

Gardaí have told of their frustration of the system – with one source explaining there are cases where “the young lad is going to end up dead or killing someone”. 

However, there have also been successes in the JLO programme. Deirdre Malone, executive director of Irish Penal Reform Trust, said, therefore, that every case that is not progressed represents an opportunity missed to address the offending behaviour.

“This fails victims and it also fails the young people who committed those offences,” she told TheJournal.ie.

Victims are entitled to expect that their cases will be promptly investigated, and there must be appropriate consequences for young people found guilty of committing offences.

But the IPRT is a big advocate of the JLO scheme, describing it is an “effective” tool for reducing reoffending. 

Malone added: “We need more information on why so many children and young people are found to be not suitable for diversion, and the longer-term outcomes for those young people.

“The disproportionately high numbers of young people aged 18-24 in prison indicates that the right interventions are not being made at earlier stages. This is at great cost to victims, to society, and to the young people themselves.”

Related Read

17.01.19 Thousands of crimes, including rape, not prosecuted due to serious failings in Garda youth scheme

Research from the IRPT has shown:

  • Of all persons committed to prison in 2017, 17-24 year olds represented 22.8% (1,711 out of 7,484 total).
  • Of all committals under sentence during 2017, 17-24 year olds represented 23.3% (1,408 out of 6,037 total).
  • Of a total prisoner population under sentence on 30th November 2017, 18-24 year olds represented 16.5% (495 out of 2,990 total).

Malone added: “It is crucial now that, along with the establishment of the National Bureau of Child Diversion, Government continues to invest in research and data to inform the most effective responses to offending by young people, and that these responses are applied consistently.” 

DREW HARRIS 758A8471_90562552 Deputy Commisioner John Twomey speaks to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris. Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

Report

Apologising for the failures of the youth diversion programme this week, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris also outlined what other actions have been taken, including a new monitoring system for youth referrals and a mandatory requirement for Garda members to complete e-learning on the youth referral process. 

Each victim of a reported crime that went unpursued will receive a letter specific to their case signed by the senior officer in their area. The letter will include an apology, a victim information leaflet and contact details of the Garda Victim Services Programme. 

In a small number of cases, victims of serious crimes will receive a personal visit in the coming days. Other victims of serious crimes can also request this. 

The first of the letters were sent on Thursday and it will take until nearly the end of January before the postal drop is complete. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'We will miss him dearly': RTÉ tributes to presenter Alan McQuillan who has died aged 37
    150,908  18
    2
    		Gardaí believe fatal shooting outside Swords gym connected to local drugs trade
    67,611  96
    3
    		Witness to 'horrendous' Prince Philip crash says it's 'amazing' there were no serious injuries
    46,046  30
    Fora
    1
    		Salesforce thinks the housing crisis will ease by the time it brings 1,500 new jobs to Dublin
    731  0
    2
    		'I sold my business for €6m. To get the best deal, you can't be afraid to walk away'
    395  0
    3
    		Ryanair hopes its frailest rivals will die soon - but they keep clinging on for dear life
    101  0
    The42
    1
    		Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
    23,866  16
    2
    		'This is the first game but there's an extra layer because it's Ireland'
    23,268  15
    3
    		O'Mahony passed fit to start in Munster's showdown with Exeter Chiefs
    23,276  30
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Brian McFadden told Loose Women exactly why he won't be joining Westlife on their reunion tour
    13,909  1
    2
    		First Dates viewers couldn't get their heads around Lorraine from Limerick and her dessert-stealing
    11,250  1
    3
    		Sophie Turner said her hair requirement for Game of Thrones was 'really disgusting'... it's The Dredge
    9,257  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Men jailed for life for fatal shop explosion in 'wicked' insurance scam attempt
    Men jailed for life for fatal shop explosion in 'wicked' insurance scam attempt
    Violent rapist who 'didn't participate fully' in sex-offender treatment to be released this weekend
    State's longest serving prisoner appealing after losing bid for two temporary release days a year
    GARDAí
    Irishman arrested in New York in connection with 373 child sex abuse offences
    Irishman arrested in New York in connection with 373 child sex abuse offences
    Zero-degree temperatures forecast as Gardaí warn drivers of slippery roads
    Man (40s) arrested at 450-plant growhouse in Waterford business park
    DUBLIN
    'That's something people can get lost in... at the end of the day it is our hobby'
    'That's something people can get lost in... at the end of the day it is our hobby'
    National Transport Authority 'actively considering' 24-hour Dublin Bus service from Dublin Airport
    Nine Dublin Bus routes to be operated by Go Ahead from Sunday onwards
    COURT
    High Court deems house with sauna and jacuzzi, apartment and €72k cash are proceeds of crime
    High Court deems house with sauna and jacuzzi, apartment and €72k cash are proceeds of crime
    Retired surgeon groped genitals of patient (15) while resting his head on his chest, jury hears
    Irishman agrees to be extradited to Netherlands over body chopped up and dumped in canal

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie