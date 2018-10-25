This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 25 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

2FM and Today FM slugging it out as they're almost neck and neck in latest radio figures

It was also a mixed bag for RTÉ Radio One in the latest JNLR figures.

By Sean Murray Thursday 25 Oct 2018, 11:59 AM
1 hour ago 6,971 Views 28 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4304652
Jenny Greene and Nicky Byrne's 2FM are gaining on Today FM, which features Dermot and Dave
Jenny Greene and Nicky Byrne's 2FM are gaining on Today FM, which features Dermot and Dave
Jenny Greene and Nicky Byrne's 2FM are gaining on Today FM, which features Dermot and Dave

TODAY AND RTÉ’s 2FM are almost neck and neck in terms of their market share, with 2FM making gains on its rival, according to the latest JNLR listenership figures.

2FM had more listeners for shows such as Breakfast Republic, Nicky Byrne Show with Jenny Green and Tracey Clifford in the latest quarterly radio figures, while there were fewer for the likes of Today FM’s Dermot & Dave and Matt Cooper.

This means the RTÉ station has increased its market share for 2FM from 6.9% to 7.2%, just behind Today FM’s share of 7.3%.

Today FM remains ahead with a weekly audience of 880,000, while 2FM has 844,000.

RTÉ

It was a mixed bag for RTÉ’s midweek schedule in the latest JNLR figures, with some up and some down among its prime slots.

Here’s a breakdown (please note all figures refer to changes since the last quarter):

  • Morning Ireland  – down 4,000 to 434,000 listeners
  • The Ryan Tubridy Show – up 3,000 to 313,000
  • Today with Seán O’Rourke – up 10,000 to 317,000
  • The Ronan Collins show – up 4,000 to 317,000
  • The News at One – down 5,000 to 341,000
  • Liveline with Joe Duffy – down 7,000 to 374,000
  • The Ray D’Arcy show – no change to 219,000
  • Drivetime – down 6,000 to 222,000

The Today with Sean O’Rourke show continues its rise in recent times, having increased listener numbers by 12,000 in the previous quarter. During the time of this survey, Miriam O’Callaghan was filling in for Sean O’Rourke during the summer months before O’Rourke returned in September. 

Tom McGuire, the head of RTÉ Radio One, told TheJournal.ie that these figures represented a “solid performance”.

“We’ve found growth in the mornings,” he said. “With things a bit brighter and lighter during the summer.”

On O’Callaghan’s performance taking over for a period from O’Rourke, he said: “Miriam took the torch and ran with it and burned brightly. It’s what she inherited from Sean, it’s the great team we have.”

It was a particularly good quarter for 2FM, with Breakfast Republic increasing to 189,000 (up 3,000), the Nicky Byrne Show with Jenny Greene on 153,000 (up 5,000), Tracey Clifford increasing to 142,000 (up 8,000) and Eoghan McDermott on 145,000 (up 1,000). 

pastedImage Source: RTÉ/JNLR

Dan Healy, head of RTÉ’s 2FM told TheJournal.ie that the figures – and rises made over recent quarters – were a sign the station is flourishing and “isn’t going anywhere”. 

“This is seven books (quarters) in a row with increases for us now,” he said. “We’ve had solid incremental increases.”

We’re blessed we have a fantastic team here. 

With Westlife announcing a new tour with a sold-out date in Croke Park already, the station is resigned to losing Nicky Byrne for five months, but Healy said 2FM is in a much better situation to deal with his absence than it may have previously been.

“When Gerry Ryan sadly passed away, the station nearly passed with him,” he said. “Nicky has been brilliant and a huge part of our success, but we knew this was going to happen. We have six months now to figure out what we’re going to do but we’re lucky that we’re already in a great place.”

Today FM

There were falls in listenership for some of Today FM’s primetime midweek shows, with the exception of one strong rise for Fergal D’Arcy’s 2pm-4.30pm slot.

  • Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show – down 5,000 to 162,000 listeners
  • Dermot & Dave – down 3,000 to 164,000
  • Muireann O’Connell – down 1,000 to 105,000
  • Fergal D’Arcy – up 10,000 to 112,000.
  • The Last Word with Matt Cooper – down 4,000 to 137,000

A spokesperson for Today FM said that these figures are in line with what they expected.

They said: As expected, this was a steady book for Today FM given both our primetime and weekend schedule is not yet one year on air. To have 880,000 people from across Ireland tuning in weekly is a testament to our line up.  We’ve seen a stellar performance from Fergal D’Arcy in the afternoons while Alison Curtis and Kelly-Anne Byrne both grew in the weekends.”

In the case of Curtis’ weekend breakfast show, she grew her listenership by 25,000 compared to the previous quarter.

Newstalk

It was a solid performance for Newstalk, also, with shows such as Moncrieff and the Hard Shoulder increasing its listeners, but Pat Kenny and Newstalk Breakfast dropping:

  • Newstalk Breakfast – down 5,000 to 121,000 listeners
  • Pat Kenny Show – down 3,000 to 152,000
  • Lunchtime Live with Ciara Kelly – down 1,000 to 101,000
  • Moncrieff – up 4,000 to 91,000
  • The Hard Shoulder with Ivan Yates – up 4,000 to 157,000

Newstalk has a weekly reach of 769,000 listeners which represents a market share of 6.7%.

Patricia Monaghan, managing editor of Newstalk, said: “We are pleased with today’s JNLR results which signal a strong performance across our weekday and weekend schedules.”

The JNLR figures are conducted by IpsosMRBI using a sample of over 16,000 adults in Ireland. Analysis of the at is conducted at national, regional and local level and by the main demographic groups for all stations.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		British MP uses Irish language in address at UK House of Commons for first time since 1901
    110,172  47
    2
    		How I Spend My Money: A marketing manager on €60,000 renting in Dublin with his partner
    50,375  78
    3
    		Spilled milk as five Áras hopefuls draw blank when asked about Jobseekers Allowance and dairy prices
    46,722  101
    Fora
    1
    		Gourmet Burger Kitchen plans to close a raft of outlets while it battles insolvency
    755  0
    2
    		Kogii wants to help fix cycling black spots with its smart bike light
    186  0
    3
    		Here are the tougher-than-expected Airbnb laws that will kick in next year
    118  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Liverpool v Crvena Zvezda, Champions League
    31,885  31
    2
    		'In the next few weeks I’ll be allowed play... The rumours were crazy' - Conor Murray
    28,138  21
    3
    		Schmidt includes uncapped Addison as Murray misses out on Ireland squad
    27,802  62
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Was last night's Bake Off a fix? People seem to think so
    7,912  3
    2
    		In the wake of the Saffron Barker scandal, where does 'cancel culture' begin and end?
    7,327  3
    3
    		It's that time of year again: Halloween isn't a valid excuse for wearing blackface
    4,010  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    'All I can remember is fear': Woman who was beaten, stabbed and scalded by partner speaks out
    'All I can remember is fear': Woman who was beaten, stabbed and scalded by partner speaks out
    Potential retrial for woman accused of slicing a woman's throat after jury fails to reach verdict
    Dublin Bus driver found guilty of careless driving causing the death of cyclist in 2014
    DUBLIN
    How I Spend My Money: A marketing manager on â¬60,000 renting in Dublin with his partner
    How I Spend My Money: A marketing manager on €60,000 renting in Dublin with his partner
    4 events for... Halloween lovers looking for something scarily different
    Double Take: The hidden Dublin graveyard that's more than 1,000 years old
    HOUSING
    Explainer: What will the new Airbnb laws mean for homeowners and landlords?
    Explainer: What will the new Airbnb laws mean for homeowners and landlords?
    The government is trying to reduce chronic homelessness ... Here's how Finland ended it
    Tough new Airbnb laws will ban short-term lets by landlords and introduce 90-day cap
    IRELAND
    'It would be hard to see me playing anywhere else': Earls extends contract to 2021
    'It would be hard to see me playing anywhere else': Earls extends contract to 2021
    Ireland fall three places in latest Fifa World Rankings after Nations League double-header
    The uncapped inclusions make sense as Schmidt names deep November squad

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie