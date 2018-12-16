This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 16 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Taoiseach: 'JobPath may not be needed in the future'

Concerns have been raised about the repeat fees being paid to the companies operating the Jobpath programme.

By Christina Finn Sunday 16 Dec 2018, 4:00 PM
1 hour ago 5,527 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4394415
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has indicated that the JobPath employment activation scheme might not be needed in the future. 

JobPath is an employment activation service provided to people who have been on the live register for more than 12 months and are trying to secure and sustain full-time paid employment or self-employment.

Last month it was revealed that the private companies contracted by the State to run the scheme, are entitled to €3,718 for every jobseeker that gains sustained employment for one year through the JobPath scheme. 

Department officials told the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee today that the two private companies employed by the State, Turas Nua and Seetec, have received €75.7 million and €73.3 million respectively.

The committee was also told that about 190,000 people have gone through the scheme. However, controversy has surrounded the scheme in recent years, with some concerns raised about repeat fees being paid to the companies operating the Jobpath programme.

The Taoiseach faced questions this week about whether the scheme was value for money for the taxpayer.

Independent TD Thomas Pringle said 39,603 jobseekers were referred to JobPath in the period from July 2015 to June 2016.

In those two years, 8,340 people gained employment, a success rate of 25%.

“Those who gained full-time employment amounted to 6,111 people or 18% of the total figure, while those who gained part-time employment made up 4% of the total. When one looks closely and measures the chances of someone gaining full-time employment under JobPath as opposed to of their own accord, the numbers are very interesting,” he said, adding:

Why do we continue to pay a private company which has only served to continue the situation of income insecurity for people who the State must subsidise anyway. 

The Taoiseach defended the scheme, but said that more people are working now.

“We are entering a different phase in our economy where we are heading towards full employment so obviously services such as JobPath may not be needed in the future but that is an assessment that the Minister, Deputy Doherty, will have to make,” he said. 

Pringle also raised concerns about the experiences of some people in the programme. Reading a letter into the Dáil record, he said the man is ”so intimidated by the service that he wishes to remain anonymous”.

It reads: I am a client of People 1st and I have found my time there to be a very difficult one. The advisors put a lot of pressure on me. I feel extremely stressed, and made feel worthless. I try very hard to find employment but I can’t seem to get any work. I find my advisor to be very disrespectful, discouraging and not understanding of my circumstances.
Although I have a third level qualification my advisor seems to put across that I am lazy. I have approached the Manager on a few occasions, regarding my complaints however it is not dealt with.

Pringle said the letter aptly describes the direct consequences privatisation has on the State services.

In response, Leo Varadkar said:

I encourage anyone who has a complaint to make to make that complaint to the provider and if he or she is not satisfied with the response, he or she can complain to the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, which will investigate it. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Appeal for mother to come forward as 'partially buried' body of baby found on Dublin beach
    157,178  60
    2
    		Status Orange: Storm Deirdre hits with 110 km/h winds and 'downpours of rain'
    83,012  43
    3
    		Eight people injured and dog killed after early morning attack at house in Co Roscommon
    50,308  189
    Fora
    1
    		'A field day for the black market': Docs reveal what the minster was told after the budget VAT hike
    952  0
    2
    		A no-nonsense guide to rolling out a workplace wellness scheme that works
    21  0
    The42
    1
    		As It Happened: Castres v Munster, Heineken Champions Cup
    78,110  58
    2
    		Imperious Taylor lights up Wahlstrom and Madison Square Garden with career-best display
    48,787  41
    3
    		Sexton on song as Leinster hit their straps to blitz Bath at the Aviva
    32,737  28
    DailyEdge
    1
    		11 so-called ‘menswear’ items that we’ll be wearing this Christmas
    4,662  1
    2
    		Poll: Do you know the hell of second-hand embarrassment?
    4,203  2
    3
    		Róisín Murphy chats about her new venture as a podcast host
    2,227  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man raped child while on bail for sexual abuse offences
    Man raped child while on bail for sexual abuse offences
    Case by Jackson and Olding to recover legal costs dismissed by judge in Belfast
    Man who fled Ireland and changed identity after driving car into group of friends given six-year sentence
    GARDAí
    Eight people injured and dog killed after early morning attack at house in Co Roscommon
    Eight people injured and dog killed after early morning attack at house in Co Roscommon
    Body of baby found on Dublin beach was a full-term baby girl
    Gardaí stop unlicensed taxi in Dublin as part of pre-Christmas campaign
    CHRISTMAS
    11 so-called âmenswearâ items that weâll be wearing this Christmas
    11 so-called ‘menswear’ items that we’ll be wearing this Christmas
    Twelve PRACTICAL ways to help the homeless this Christmas and New Year
    Here's 6 Christmas-themed events on across the country this weekend
    BOXING
    'It was just a privilege to fight here in Madison Square Garden in front of so many Irish people'
    'It was just a privilege to fight here in Madison Square Garden in front of so many Irish people'
    'If the people want it, we can make it': Canelo fails to rule out GGG trilogy after Fielding victory
    No fairytale of New York for Fielding as Canelo destroys him in three rounds

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie