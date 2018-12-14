Jo'Burger Group goes into liquidation and closes Dublin restaurants

Source: Nicky Ryan/TheJournal.ie

THE JO’BURGER GROUP has announced that it has gone into liquidation, meaning a number of its locations in Dublin have closed down.

The restaurant group – which also owns Crackbird, Hey Donna, and Bar Giuseppe – announced today that it would cease trading effective immediately.

It said “a combination of factors including challenging trading conditions have forced this move”.

It thanked customers and also issued an apology to crew and suppliers in a post on Twitter.

Its outlets across the city had been due to open this afternoon, but TheJournal.ie understands received notice to say they wouldn’t be needed to work.

The group operated outlets in the city centre, Rathmines and Smithfield.

The Crackbird restaurant also closed Source: Nicky Ryan/TheJournal.ie