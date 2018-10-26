This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Head of Garda HR John Barrett has been suspended

Garda commissioner Drew Harris would have had to have sought permission from the Justice Minister for the suspension.

By Sean Murray Friday 26 Oct 2018, 11:15 AM
8 hours ago 29,936 Views 27 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4307012
John Barrett on his way into Dublin Castle during Disclosures Tribunal hearings.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
John Barrett on his way into Dublin Castle during Disclosures Tribunal hearings.
John Barrett on his way into Dublin Castle during Disclosures Tribunal hearings.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

THE HEAD OF human resources at An Garda Síochána, John Barrett, has been suspended from duty.

It comes after an internal investigation into alleged disagreements between Barrett – who is a civilian – and other senior members of the force.

In a statement, a garda spokesperson said: “This is an internal employment matter. An Garda Síochána will not be commenting further particularly on the identity of the individual.”

Barrett was a witness during the Disclosures Tribunal.

As he is a civilian, the garda commissioner Drew Harris would have been required to seek approval from Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan to suspend Barrett.

TheJournal.ie has contacted the Department of Justice for comment. 

More as we get it…

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
