Head of Garda HR John Barrett has been suspended

John Barrett on his way into Dublin Castle during Disclosures Tribunal hearings.

THE HEAD OF human resources at An Garda Síochána, John Barrett, has been suspended from duty.

It comes after an internal investigation into alleged disagreements between Barrett – who is a civilian – and other senior members of the force.

In a statement, a garda spokesperson said: “This is an internal employment matter. An Garda Síochána will not be commenting further particularly on the identity of the individual.”

Barrett was a witness during the Disclosures Tribunal.

As he is a civilian, the garda commissioner Drew Harris would have been required to seek approval from Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan to suspend Barrett.

TheJournal.ie has contacted the Department of Justice for comment.

