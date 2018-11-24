Man arrested over murder of John Curran in Cape Town

A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with the murder of an Irishman in South Africa.

John Curran (60) died from stab wounds in Cape Town earlier this month. The charity worker’s body was found at his apartment in the city on 7 November.

A 24-year-old man was arrested by police last night.

He is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where he will face a charge of murder.

Speaking about the arrest, the provincial commissioner of the Western Cape, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, commended the investigators for their dedication to “bring the perpetrators to justice”.

Tributes flooded in following Curran’s death. He worked for the Mellon Educate charity and had been the principal of a primary school in Dublin.

