This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 8 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Alleged IRA bomber John Downey granted bail in extradition case

Northern Irish authorities are seeking the surrender of John Downey over the murder of two British Army Infantrymen in 1972.

By Ruaidhrí Giblin Thursday 8 Nov 2018, 7:35 PM
56 minutes ago 1,556 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4330653
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

A DONEGAL MAN wanted for the murder of two Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) soldiers in Enniskillen in 1972 has been granted bail by the High Court in Dublin.

Northern Irish authorities are seeking the surrender of John Downey (66) to face prosecution for the murder of two British Army Infantrymen as well as aiding and abetting the causing of an explosion on 25 August, 1972.

Lance Corporal Alfred Johnston and Private James Eames were killed when a device exploded in a vehicle they were checking on the Irvinestown Road, Cherrymount, in Enniskillen.

Downey was arrested at his home address in Ards, Creeslough, Co Donegal on Monday on foot of a European Arrest Warrant issued by Northern Irish authorities.

When presented with the warrant by Det Sgt Jim Kirwan, of the Garda Extradition Unit, Downey told the detective “I’d say it was the DUP and not the DPP” who decided to prosecute him.

He was granted bail by the High Court today on his own bond of €5,000 with an independent surety of €30,000 put forward by a man named Michael Barrett.

High Court judge Justice Aileen Donnelly said it was an appropriate case for bail.

She said there were guarantees in place which lessened the flight risk despite the lack of information about funds available to Downey’s family.

She said there was evidence that Downey resided at a “substantial property” and “for some reason” the property had been “transferred out of his name” to that of his wife last year.

Justice Donnelly said she had to “take the view” that Downey had access to a “greater level of surety” through his family and “acquaintances”.

She noted that sums of cash “quite distinct from having money in a bank account” had initially been put forward.

Downey will be required to sign on daily at Letterkenny Garda Station, reside at his usual address, provide a mobile phone number to gardaí and keep it switched on at all times, remain in the State and not apply for travel documents, attend the High Court when ordered and keep the peace.

He was returned to prison while terms of bail were finalised.

Objecting to bail, Det Sgt Kirwan asked the court to have regard to the gravity of the alleged offences and the “likely sentence” on conviction – life imprisonment.

The full hearing of Downey’s proposed extradition to Northern Ireland will take place on 23 November next.

Downey’s trial in relation to the 1982 London Hyde Park bombing – in which four soldiers and seven horses were killed – collapsed in February 2014 over a letter sent to him and other alleged republican paramilitaries.

The letters, issued by the Tony Blair Labour government, told the republicans they were not wanted for prosecution of crimes committed during the troubles.

The “on-the-run” scheme and letters, which fully emerged following the collapse of Downey’s 2014 Hyde Park trial, triggered a major political controversy and lead to an inquiry.

Downey is the first so-called “on-the-run” republican to be charged with offences since the scheme was found by a House of Commons committee to have “distorted the process of justice”.

Counsel for Downey, Tony McGillicuddy BL, said points of objection to his client’s extradition were already drafted and “other matters” were being explored.

McGillicuddy said he could see a substantial point being raised in relation to Section 39(2) of the European Arrest Warrant Act which states that a person shall not be surrendered where he or she has, in accordance with the law of the issuing state, become immune, by virtue of any amnesty or pardon, from prosecution or punishment in the issuing state for the offence specified in the European arrest warrant issued in respect of him or her.

Counsel submitted a copy of the 2014 Central Criminal Court judgment which found the prosecution for London’s Hyde Park bombing should not continue against Downey.

He said correspondence was issued to Downey by the British government in 2007 and “certainly a focus of Downey’s objection” to being surrendered “will focus on that”.

He said another argument was being explored “under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement” in relation to whether the maximum penalty for offences committed during the Troubles was two years imprisonment.

McGillicuddy said he had not had an opportunity to explore these matters in detail given the timing. However, he said he believed they were issues which could come under the “abuse of process heading”.

McGillicuddy said his client had committed to the peace process in a positive manner and had carried out various reconciliation work with communities and state agencies since the early 1990s.

At various periods over the past 20 years, Downey has travelled to Northern Ireland for Peace Process meetings and his engagement was positive.

He said Downey’s passport had been handed over to gardaí, he had no history of receiving warrants and no history of “evading justice”. He said any concern Downey was a flight risk was simply not made out.

McGillicuddy said his client fully complied with bail conditions imposed during his 2014 trial for the Hyde Park bombing. He had signing on conditions, was subject to a curfew and had to reside in London.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ruaidhrí Giblin

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		13 people dead after 'horrific' mass shooting at bar in California
    82,906  143
    2
    		US attorney general Jeff Sessions is resigning at Trump's request
    44,901  56
    3
    		Wind and rain warnings issued for several counties
    44,664  13
    Fora
    1
    		Ikea has gone cold on opening another Irish store - because it's focused online instead
    511  0
    2
    		Facebook is backing Ireland 'for the long-term' as it moves HQ
    293  0
    3
    		'I always take on too much, and that's a big mistake. You can let people down'
    63  0
    The42
    1
    		Remarkable last-gasp comeback sees Man United seal priceless Champions League win over Juventus
    43,787  67
    2
    		How well do you remember Ireland's painful World Cup exits at the hands of Argentina?
    29,766  14
    3
    		Kearney and Ringrose out injured as Schmidt names Ireland team for Argentina
    27,581  120
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Emma Thompson asked Prince William for a smooch when she was getting her damehood ... it's The Dredge
    5,839  1
    2
    		Poll: What do you think is an acceptable age gap in a relationship?
    4,032  8
    3
    		Poll: Do you love or loathe leaving and receiving voice messages?
    2,872  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    US
    Explainer: The US president, the CNN journalist and the case of a doctored video
    Explainer: The US president, the CNN journalist and the case of a doctored video
    California bar shooter identified as 28-year-old US Marine veteran
    There could be a new US visa for Irish citizens - if it's approved by Congress
    COURTS
    Schoolgirl whose mother is being prosecuted for buying abortion pills 'is potential victim of crime'
    Schoolgirl whose mother is being prosecuted for buying abortion pills 'is potential victim of crime'
    Judge dismisses former Garda Commissioner O'Sullivan's defamation application
    Garda convicted over possessing child pornography images
    COURT
    Remaining motorists affected by Setanta Insurance collapse should get their money by Christmas
    Remaining motorists affected by Setanta Insurance collapse should get their money by Christmas
    US mail bomb suspect appears in New York court
    Teenager 'removed from classroom and questioned by police' over abortion pills
    LEO VARADKAR
    A Brexit deal in November is less likely with every day that passes, says Taoiseach
    A Brexit deal in November is less likely with every day that passes, says Taoiseach
    Varadkar doubles down on comments about medics not taking holidays over new year period
    Nurses and doctors should not be on Christmas holidays in the first weeks of January - Taoiseach

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie