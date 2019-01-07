This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 7 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

People Before Profit councillor resigns from party due to issues with leadership

He said he intends on forming a new group later this year.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 7 Jan 2019, 5:10 PM
1 hour ago 9,138 Views 30 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4427404
John Lyons
Image: YouTube
John Lyons
John Lyons
Image: YouTube

DUBLIN CITY COUNCILLOR John Lyons has announced he has resigned from the People Before Profit (PBP) party with immediate effect. 

The local representative said he had been having difficulties with the party’s leadership over the last six months and said that those issues could not be resolved.

In a statement this evening, Lyons said: “This decision was not taken lightly nor quickly. I have been a member of the party for a decade, five of those years as an elected representative, but the difficulties I’ve had with the leadership of PBP over the future direction of the party in the Dublin Bay North area over the past six months could ultimately not be resolved.

“Despite the fierce and vicious austerity unleashed upon the people of Ireland over the last ten years as a consequence of the bailout of the banks and property speculators, the communities on the northside of Dublin stood up and fought back and it has been an honour to stand with them as we resisted the regressive local property tax, fought the cuts to home help hours, demanded a reversal of service cuts to Dublin Bus, defeated the government on water charges and achieved real social change with the passing of Marriage Equality and the Repeal of the 8th Amendment.”

In response to his leaving the party, Lyons said he intends on setting up a new “initiative” in the Dublin Bay North area soon. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Wayne Rooney arrested in US for public intoxication and swearing
    73,008  60
    2
    		A mother on drug crime in Ireland: 'When the dealers called to my door and wanted me to settle his debts, I’d had enough'
    56,058  54
    3
    		Here's what some Irish MEPs said when asked if there will be a hard border in Ireland
    54,371  38
    Fora
    1
    		Big retailers like Halfords and B&Q fear Brexit will end share schemes for their Irish workers
    437  0
    2
    		Stores warn a tax hike on food supplements is 'completely inconsistent' with health policy
    146  0
    3
    		Poll: Do you believe all the economic doom and gloom predicted for 2019?
    112  0
    The42
    1
    		'Absolutely coincidental' - Crystal Palace keeper Hennessey denies making Nazi salute
    31,753  22
    2
    		Ireland's McAteer fumes at referee over red card after Star Sixes clash with England striker Owen
    31,586  12
    3
    		11 of the best pictures from the first GAA Sunday of 2019
    30,830  5
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Dancing With The Stars viewers were divided over 'objectifying' comments about Peter Stringer's body
    5,191  2
    2
    		Here's 14 of the best frocks from this year's Golden Globes
    4,863  0
    3
    		The Chrissy Metz-Alison Brie debacle shows how awards nights are still all about dividing women
    4,827  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HEALTH
    'I was studying to be a fitness coach when I needed a double lung transplant'
    'I was studying to be a fitness coach when I needed a double lung transplant'
    Poll: Do you donate blood?
    New tool identifies which patients with COPD are at risk of death or serious complications
    DUBLIN
    Dublin's Roomigo is on a mission to ease the headache of finding decent housemates
    Dublin's Roomigo is on a mission to ease the headache of finding decent housemates
    After 30 years, the tiny doughnut kiosk on Dublin's O'Connell Street is still going strong
    Local residents 'fed up' at delays in building 640 homes on Oscar Traynor Road
    EU
    UK government paid truckers €600 each to take part in no-deal Brexit scenario - just 89 showed up
    UK government paid truckers €600 each to take part in no-deal Brexit scenario - just 89 showed up
    May says MPs who don't back her Brexit deal risk damaging democracy
    A look back at the last referendum the UK had on EU membership
    POLICE
    Wayne Rooney arrested in US for public intoxication and swearing
    Wayne Rooney arrested in US for public intoxication and swearing
    Armed robber threatens to throw acid over shop worker
    Three dead, four injured in shooting at California bowling alley

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie