Funeral of promoter and Electric Picnic founder John Reynolds to take place in Dublin

THE FUNERAL MASS of concert promoter John Reynolds is set to take place in Dublin this afternoon.

The 52 year-old, one of Ireland’s leading independent festival promoters, was found dead at his home in Dublin last week.

His funeral will take place today in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook, Dublin 4 at 2.30pm.

Reynolds’ company POD founded a number of beloved Irish festivals including Electric Picnic, Forbidden Fruit, Metropolis, and the recently established All Together Now.

The company ran the POD nightclub at the historic Harcourt Street train station for almost two decades before it closed in 2012.

Originally from Co Longford, he was also a nephew of former Taoiseach Albert Reynolds.



In a statement earlier this week, his family thanked the media, music industry and general public for their condolences, tributes and support following his death.