'A visionary', 'Inspirational': Tributes paid to well-known music promoter John Reynolds

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to music promoter John Reynolds who died at his home in Dublin at the age of 52 yesterday.

Reynolds was one of Ireland’s leading independent festival and concert promoters, whose company POD founded festivals, including Electric Picnic, Forbidden Fruit and Metropolis.

The company also operated the POD nightclub at the historic Harcourt Street train station for almost two decades before it closed in 2012.

In a statement yesterday evening, Reynolds’ family expressed “great sadness” at his sudden death at his home in Milltown, Dublin.

They added that funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days, and requested privacy at this time.

“Just heard about John Reynolds, my condolences to his family and friends. You may not have heard of John before, but if you’ve been to Electric Picnic, Forbidden Fruit, shows at Pod venues in Dublin, then you know John’s work,” singer James Vincent McMorrow tweeted.

“He gave me a lot of shows when I was starting out. So sad. RIP.”

The Stunning’s Steven Wall said: “Saddened to hear of the death of John Reynolds. One of the first gigs he promoted was The Stunning in Moate, Co Westmeath around 1993.

“He changed the face of festivals in Ireland with Electric Picnic and was about to do it all again with All Together Now. RIP.”

Economist David McWilliams tweeted that he is “completely devastated at the death of an old, old friend”.

“I can’t really take it in. Far too soon. Can still hear him at the kitchen table here, telling stories, full of infectious enthusiasm, planning the next festival. Heartbroken.”

A number of politicians have come out to pay respects to Reynolds.

Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan said he was “a visionary”.

“Deepest sympathies to the family and friends of John Reynolds. He was a creative force on the Irish music scene,” she said.

“A visionary who was one of our leading independent festival and concert promoters. Suaimhneas síoraí dhá anam.”

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil TD Timmy Dooley added: “Really sad news – John was such a positive, bright and inspirational guy – always a pleasure to meet and chat with – achieved so much in a short life – condolences to his family.”

It has also been announced that this weekend’s Metropolis Festival at the RDS Arena would go ahead as planned.